Below is a version of The 5-Minute Fix newsletter, which is normally not published online. Like what you see? Subscribe here!

While the political world was focused on Democrats this week during their second debate (guilty!), a lot of other political news happened. Here are the big ones you should know about going into the weekend:

A majority of House Democrats now support an impeachment inquiry: That’s significant and historic. But I am skeptical that that means impeachment is imminent. Just because 118 out of 235 Democrats support taking the first step to consider whether Trump has committed “high crimes and misdemeanors” doesn’t mean they will vote to actually impeach Trump.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) knows nearly half of the caucus still doesn’t support impeachment — among them lawmakers from districts that voted for Trump and will be key to helping Democrats keep control of the House in 2020.



(Washington Post analysis)

Trump’s racially divisive rhetoric could cost Republicans seats in the House: It’s already factored in costing them one of their young stars. Rep. Will Hurd (R-Tex.) shocked a lot of people Thursday by announcing he’s retiring from his swing district hugging the Mexico border. Hurd is the only black Republican in the House, and he took Trump’s “go back” tweets about four Democratic minority lawmakers personally. There’s only one other black Republican in Congress, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina.

That’s a scary conundrum for the Republican establishment: The Republican Party under Trump is becoming a party that is not welcoming to someone such as Hurd.

They’re here: Tariffs on nearly everything Americans buy from China: Trump has been threatening this from day one, but economists and a number of Republican lawmakers who support free trade hoped it would never actually happen. Trump said that starting in September, he will put tariffs on $300 billion worth of goods. That means that everything from iPhones to baby products to toilet seats could get more expensive, right before the 2020 election.

Let’s connect the Hurd retirement and Chinese tariffs. In three years, Trump has remade the Republican Party into one that embraces tariffs over free trade and racial inflammation rather than inclusivity. That’s a radical transformation.

How to argue about whether the Democratic Party is hating on Obama (and if doing so is wise)



Vice President Joe Biden and President Barack Obama in 2015. (Evan Vucci/AP)

Okay, I know we were supposed to be focusing this newsletter on stuff outside the debates, but I can’t stay away from this debate about the debates: He’s the most popular figure in the Democratic Party. So why did Democrats in the debates criticize former president Barack Obama’s record?

Uh, because Biden: Joe Biden is the leader in the polls, and his top resume line says he was vice president to Obama for eight years. So when candidates want to attack Biden, it makes sense to weaponize Obama’s record. That’s how New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, a fringe candidate, landed a punch — and camera time — when he repeatedly asked Biden if he supported Obama’s deportations. (Biden didn’t answer.)



Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, right, at the second Democratic debate on Wednesday. (Paul Sancya/AP)

But isn’t this counterproductive? Democrats aren’t trying to unseat Obama. They’re trying to unseat President Trump! So why did some 2020 candidates compare Obama’s level of deportations of undocumented immigrants to Trump’s hard-line immigration policies?

"[T]he idea that somehow it’s comparable to what this guy is doing is absolutely bizarre,” Biden told reporters.

Maybe this isn’t about Obama: The Democratic Party has moved to the left since Obama, so it’s natural that Democrats use his administration as a launchpad to talk about what’s next. And that could be where Biden stumbles the most. Biden is running on the assumption that the Democratic Party wants a third term, basically, of Obama. But has he miscalculated?

Thanks for reading — have a great weekend!