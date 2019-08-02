

President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Cincinnati on Aug. 1. (Bryan Woolston/Reuters)

President Trump stopped by southwest Ohio on Thursday evening to hold a rally in support of his 2020 reelection bid. Over the course of 80 minutes, Trump talked about the 2020 election, the 2016 election, his 2016 opponent, other 2016 races, the state of Ohio, jobs in Ohio, jobs elsewhere, jobs held by black and Hispanic Americans, America’s inner cities, America’s troubled cities, murders, immigration, the wall, teleprompters, health care, drugs, curing cancer, veterans, his son, his daughter, his wife, patriotism, abortion, socialism, former vice president Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, Russia, China, Iran, Israel, Europe, coal and windmills.

Among other things.

As a public service, we took the transcript compiled by Factba.se and organized it by topic and duration. He spent a lot of time talking about the economy, spending about 20 minutes weaving it through a number of other subjects. He also offered a lot of praise to Republicans, both those in attendance by name and members of his party more vaguely as champions of all that Americans hold dear (as he would have it).

No subject, though, occupied more of his time than bashing Democrats and his possible Democratic opponents for the presidency. That was all or part of 29 minutes of Trump’s speech.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

In most cases, Trump covered multiple subjects in any period. He’d bash cities as sanctuaries for immigrants in the country illegally, a function of Democratic failures. That’s four subjects right there. Only one subject really defied categorization: His insistence about 68 minutes in that he didn’t use a teleprompter very much.

While he jumped around, the speech did follow a general flow: Attack enemies, talk about what he’s done as president (with a focus on health care, the economy, veterans and immigration) and then transition to what he promised to do moving forward, including curing cancer and AIDS. The speech was a reflection of Trump at his purest. It was a scripted speech that Trump couldn’t help redirecting to applause lines about the election or his supporters or his enemies. In speeches, he’s the guy who’s given a route to follow but can’t help stopping off at weird roadside attractions or occasionally driving into a ditch.

His supporters, it’s worth noting, didn’t seem to mind the detours.