At a Cabinet meeting two weeks ago, President Trump returned to a dubious claim he has made at least five times since June.

“For 45 years, people have been trying to get Mexico to do what they’re doing now, and they weren’t able to get it,” Trump said, boasting about a deal he struck with Mexico to deter irregular migration across its territory toward the United States. “And we got it in one day — everything.”

Except that Mexico had worked with the Obama administration to deter migration. Mexico said there was little new in the deal with the Trump administration, and it had been detaining Central American migrants at its southern border for decades.

As the rate of Trump’s false or misleading claims has increased over his presidency, so too has his willingness to attach a false “45-year” time frame to bolster those claims. He has done this repeatedly over the past three years while claiming multiple achievements, examples of which you can watch in the video above.

Toward the end of the 2016 campaign, Trump said the national murder rate was “the highest it’s been in 45 years.” In fact, the rates of homicide and violent crime were near 45-year lows.

On 17 occasions, Trump touted “right to try” legislation, involving investigational medications, that he signed in 2018 by claiming at times that advocates had fought for it for 45 years. The current push for “right to try” legislation started in 2014.

In 2018, Trump touted efforts (since partially blocked) to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling, saying, “They’ve been trying to do it for 45 years.” The issue had been a political fight only since 1977.

In January 2018, Trump said nationwide unemployment claims hit a 45-year low. It was only a six-week low.

In November, Trump said, “Jobless claims in Georgia just fell to their lowest level in 45 years.” Unemployment claims have been near record lows, but states including Georgia cut the duration of jobless benefits, contributing to the decline. And federal data for Georgia jobless claims goes back only to 1986.

And on 57 occasions, Trump falsely claimed that he signed the Veterans Choice health-care program into law, at times touting his ability to overcome a 45-year effort to pass it.

“They’ve been working on that one for 45 years; we got it passed,” Trump said last August. “I’m good at getting things passed.”

The program was signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2014.

Meg Kelly contributed to this report.