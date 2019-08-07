

Demonstrators protest the visit of Trump to Dayton, Ohio, on Tuesday. (Megan Jelinger/AFP/Getty Images)

We’ve been here so many time before, it’s difficult to see gun laws changing in any significant way after the shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend. And yet, a few factors are coalescing this week that have created an opening for bipartisan gun-control laws:

A notable number of Republicans say they are now open to gun-control legislation they’ve long opposed.

The National Rifle Association is weakened.

President Trump is uniquely situated to make a push for legislation, if he wants to.

“I think there’s a decent chance we get a background check bill,” said Jim Kessler, a Democratic strategist with the centrist Third Way think tank who worked in Congress to advance gun-control legislation.

Ohio’s Republican governor, Mike DeWine, is urging the state’s Republican legislature to expand background checks. At least two House Republicans with relatively pro-gun records say they’d support banning automatic weapons and/or high-capacity magazines, Reps. Michael R. Turner (Ohio) and Adam Kinziner (Ill.). A number of high-profile Republican senators have said they are open to legislation like red-flag laws and even background checks. Some Senate Republicans, like Sens. Lindsey O. Graham (S.C.) and Patrick J. Toomey (Pa.) are taking the lead on developing legislation.

And Trump, to the extent we can take him at his word on this issue, says he supports red-flag bills to limit someone’s access to guns and is holding meetings with senators on background checks.

This is all unusual.

The usual politics of guns in America have amounted to this: Congress hasn’t passed any major gun-control legislation into law in more than two decades.

As recently as last year, after the Parkland, Fla., high school shooting, Trump instead came out in support of arming teachers — a proposal from the NRA that even some Republicans in Congress don’t back.

So what’s different this time? There’s the sense that Americans, after years of mass shootings, want tougher gun laws. There’s the horror of having two massacres in one weekend — one of which encompasses another conversation nation is having now about the rise of white supremacy and how Trump’s rhetoric has factored into violence against immigrants.

Trump has not acknowledged the influence his anti-immigrant rhetoric has on the national debate. But he said Wednesday he’d be open to calling back Congress from its August break to vote on background checks.

“We get close, I will bring them back. But it has to be — you know, we have to see where we are with leadership,” Trump said.

That alone would be historic in a Republican-controlled Senate — even if it’s unlikely such a bill would pass. The Post’s Paul Kane calculates that right now, supporters of a background check bill that passed the House earlier this year don’t come close to enough votes. A vote on one failed in 2013, after schoolchildren in Connecticut were gunned down, by six votes, with al but four Republicans voting against it.

Perhaps the most tangible difference between years past and now is that the most powerful gun lobby group in the nation, the NRA, has been upended by scandal, internal strife and financial and legal problems, which have become public in recent weeks.

The NRA’s problems coincide with a slow-but-steady rise in the power of gun-control groups. In the 2018 elections, gun-control groups outspent the NRA as Democrats won the House of Representatives. Gun control groups have won in a number of high-profile head-to-head state legislative battles with the NRA over the past several years.

“I’ve been working on gun safety for 15 years,” John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun-control group backed by Michael Bloomberg told me in April, “and I’ve never seen the NRA this weak.”

[Winners and losers of the biggest state political battles of the year]

The political mobilization, especially among younger people, after last year’s Parkland shooting gave notice to 2020 presidential candidates and newly elected Democrats that gun control was going to be a priority for them. One gun-control strategist described the 2020 primary on gun policy as the candidates all trying to “out-gun-control each other.” One of the first things the newly Democratic House did was pass gun-control measures.

“I think things started to change after Parkland,” Kessler said, “and we are continuing on that arc."

Then you have Trump. More than any other modern president, he is uniquely positioned to make an impact on the gun-control debate because he commands such a loyal following among Republican base voters. He’s scrambled the traditional politics on a number of issues, most notably trade. He could provide cover for Republicans to support any gun-control legislation he chooses.

Add it up and you have a potential shift in the gun debate in America, one that for the first time in a generation could favor gun-control proponents.

That doesn’t mean there will be new gun-control laws in the wake of El Paso and Dayton. But for those who want stricter gun laws, the current prospect of compromise is a significant opening.