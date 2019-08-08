

Attorney General William Barr speaks about the census as Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross listens in the Rose Garden at the White House in July. (Alex Brandon/AP)

Following a spate of mass shootings across the United States, Democratic Sens. Cory Booker (N.J.) and Richard J. Durbin (Ill.) on Thursday implored the FBI and Justice Department to address the threat of white nationalism with the level of intensity the agencies gave international terrorism following 9/11.

A letter from the lawmakers, addressed to Attorney General William P. Barr and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray, follows two mass shootings last weekend in Texas and Ohio that left 31 dead and dozens more wounded. In the letter, the senators decry a “growing” domestic terrorism threat and noted one of the attacks was reportedly carried out by a “white man motivated by racist and anti-immigrant hatred.” As investigators probe into the man accused in the El Paso shooting that left 22 people dead, they’re examining a manifesto posted online that railed against immigrants.

Similar racist screeds were posted online before fatal mass shootings earlier this year at two New Zealand mosques and a San Diego-area synagogue.

“It is clear that violent white supremacists are the most significant domestic terrorism threat facing our nation today,” Booker and Durbin wrote to Barr. “And … as far as we can tell, you have not uttered a single word in public about this grave threat to American security since you became our nation’s top law enforcement officer.”

Thursday’s letter comes more than three months after a slew of Democratic senators — including Booker and two other 2020 presidential candidates — penned a similar message to Barr and Wray, calling on the FBI to amend how it classified domestic terrorist incidents. The May 2 letter slammed the FBI for implementing a new category called “racially-motivated violent extremism,” which combined white supremacist acts with “Black identity extremists.”

[Democrats accuse Trump administration of trying to ‘obfuscate the white supremacist threat’ with new categories for domestic terrorism]

In both letters, the senators argued the new categorization downplayed white supremacy. They said the phrase “Black identity extremists” was fabricated, based on a “faulty assessment of a small number of isolated incidents" and urged the FBI to specifically track white supremacist acts. At an April House Judiciary Committee hearing, Kristen Clarke, president and chief executive of the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, told lawmakers the “black identity extremist” label was created for a nonexistent threat.

“This is mere distraction from the very real threat of white supremacy that we face today,” she told the panel. “It harks back to the dark days of our federal government abusing its power to go after civil rights activists during the heyday of the civil rights movement. There is no such thing as black identity extremism.”

The Washington Post reported in April there is no significant data to suggest that black identity extremism results in deadly violence. An Intercept analysis found only one federal prosecution of “individuals the FBI considers to be black identity extremists,” compared to the 268 right-wing extremists who were federally prosecuted since 9/11 for “crimes that appear to meet the legal definition of domestic terrorism.” Activists and lawmakers have also expressed concern that the phrase falsely paints black activists as a threat to national security.

In Thursday’s letter, Durbin and Booker said the FBI and DOJ had ignored inquiries from Congress about how “to more effectively combat white supremacist violence.” The two senators also pointed to the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act — pending legislation in the Senate that they said would address white supremacy by establishing “permanent officers to combat domestic terrorism at the DOJ, FBI and Department of Homeland Security.”

They pressed Barr and Wray to enumerate what steps their agencies had taken to respond to white supremacist violence. The Justice Department did not immediately return a request for comment on the letter Thursday morning.

“After the horrific September 11th terrorist attacks, your agencies shifted focus from investigating and prosecuting international terrorism attacks after the fact to disrupting and preventing attacks before they took place,” the lawmakers wrote. “The American people expect you to attack white supremacist terrorism with the same dogged and single-minded approach.”

Felicia Sonmez and Eugene Scott contributed to this report.

Read more:

Meet #greenshirtguy — the activist who laughs hysterically at anti-immigration protesters

Joaquin Castro tweeted the names of top Trump donors. Republicans say it will encourage violence.

Texas, reeling after El Paso shooting, is about to loosen gun laws