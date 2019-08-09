Asked about Twitter’s suspension of the Senate majority leader’s campaign account on Friday, President Trump went in a different direction.

“We’re looking at that right now. … But Hollywood is really terrible,” Trump told reporters. “You talk about racist. Hollywood is racist.”

Trump waited hours to clarify that he was apparently referring to “The Hunt,” a movie set to be released next month where “elites” hunt people for sport. (“Fox and Friends” ran a segment on the movie earlier in the day).

Fox and Friends this morning:



“…a new film out of Hollywood is apparently a satire but it’s a legitimate film called ‘The Hunt.’ And it’s about elites hunting deplorables." pic.twitter.com/Pfbeo0Uoe7 — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) August 9, 2019

With his comments about Hollywood on Friday, Trump has now called at least 22 things and people “racist” over the past two decades, according to a tally by the Fix. You can watch examples of this in the video above.

Meanwhile, he has repeatedly admonished Democrats for labeling people as racist.

Trump defends himself from charges of racism in part by pointing to the black unemployment rate during his term.

The people and things Trump has called “racist” include:

(After calling former KKK grand wizard David Duke a “racist” in 2000 and repudiating him in 2015, Trump told CNN in 2016 that he didn’t know anything about Duke.)

On Friday, Trump again admonished Democrats for their willingness to label things “racist.”

“They call anybody a racist when they run out of cards,” Trump said.

That’s similar to what his senior adviser Stephen Miller said less than three weeks prior.

“I think the term ‘racist’ … has become a label that is too often deployed by the left, Democrats in this country simply to try to silence and punish and suppress people they disagree with, speech that they don’t want to hear.”

The next morning, Trump called four freshman Democratic congresswomen “very racist.”