

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci speaks during the 10th annual SALT Conference in Las Vegas. (David Becker/For The Washington Post)

Former (brief) White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci is out with a new Washington Post op-ed officially renouncing President Trump and explaining his delayed evolution on him.

“While it’s difficult and embarrassing to admit my errors in judgment, I believe I still have the ability to make amends,” he wrote.

But he’s hardly the first person to pull a 180 on Trump. Trump’s presidency has been littered with them, and they’ve gone both ways — from NeverTrumper to Trump backer and Trump backer to foe.

Below are some of the starkest and most contradictory flip-flops on Trump.

9. Ann Coulter



In this Feb. 10, 2012, file photo, Ann Coulter gestures while speaking at CPAC. (J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Coulter hasn’t completely turned on Trump, but she gets points for being way out on a limb for Trump, only to see that limb snapped. The title of her 2016 book was actually, really, no joke, “In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!” Well, she no longer trusts in Trump so much. Trump hasn’t been hard-line enough on immigration for her — particularly on the border wall — and last week she said he “deserves to lose” reelection. Not so awesome after all, apparently.

8. Mike Pompeo

As we learned Monday courtesy of the New Yorker’s Susan Glasser, Pompeo in 2016 warned Trump would be “an authoritarian President who ignored our Constitution.” He also emphasized soldiers who would serve under Trump “don’t swear an allegiance to President Trump or any other president; they take an oath to defend our Constitution …” Today, Pompeo’s fealty to Trump is nearly unmatched in the administration, with nary a peep about Trump cozying up to authoritarians.

7. Jason Chaffetz

Many Republicans denounced Trump when the “Access Hollywood” tape came out, but the then-Utah congressman decided to stake out the highest possible principled ground. He said he couldn’t look his teenage daughter in the eye and explain Trump’s comments. Even a few months into Trump’s presidency, he was criticizing the administration. And it actually made sense; despite Utah being very conservative, it despised Trump even toward the end of the 2016 race. But then Chaffetz resigned from Congress. Today he’s guest-hosting on Sean Hannity’s TV show and he wrote a book titled, “The Deep State: How an Army of Bureaucrats Protected Barack Obama and Is Working to Destroy the Trump Agenda.”

6. Mick Mulvaney

Mulvaney in 2016 called Trump a “terrible human being” who had said “disgusting and indefensible” things on that tape. He was also a deficit-hawk member of the tea party. Today, he’s acting chief of staff to that “terrible human being” who is shrugging at our rapidly increasing deficit.

5. Andrew Napolitano

In fairness to Napolitano, his evolution on Trump seems to be of a more principled, libertarian variety — rather than an utterly contradictory one. It also seems to have cost him airtime on Fox News. Once a purveyor of deep-state conspiracy theories, in recent months the judge has adjusted his commentary in a more anti-Trump direction, particularly when it comes to the findings of the Mueller report. He also recently accused Trump of unleashing “a torrent of hatred” in a FoxNews.com op-ed. Trump has claimed this is because he declined to nominate Napolitano to the Supreme Court. Napolitano denies that.

4. Anthony Scaramucci

He’s high on this list because, despite serving in a senior White House role for just 10 days, he still served in a senior White House role. It’s true that Scaramucci’s comments on Trump have long been somewhat nuanced and he seems to be a publicity hound, but he was also the guy who was saying Trump was a force for good and a good person, despite his warts. Even just before his and Trump’s relationship fell apart last weekend, he was on Bill Maher’s show standing by Trump.

3. Glenn Beck

Perhaps no media figure has pulled such a great flip-flop on Trump. Beck staked out principled ground against someone who “could be one of the most dangerous presidents to ever come into the Oval Office.” After Trump’s election, he pulled out the Hitler comparisons, saying he saw “the seeds of what happened in Germany in 1933.” Today, even as Trump has stoked racial divisions and divided the country in a way Beck once decried, Beck is very much onboard. Beck now says if Trump loses in 2020, “I think we are officially at the end of the country as we know it.” (In the video above, he explains his evolution to Hannity.)

2. Ted Cruz

In 2016, Trump was a “sniveling coward,” a “pathological liar,” “utterly amoral” and a “serial philanderer.” Today, none of those things seem to matter to “Lyin’ Ted,” who gladly accepted Trump’s help in fending off a spirited challenge from Beto O’Rourke last year.

1. Lindsey Graham

It’s pretty tough to beat it when you literally defend Trump against virtually the same attacks you once launched on him. “I think he’s a kook. I think he’s crazy. I think he’s unfit for office,” Graham said in 2016. Fast-forward to late 2017, and Graham said, “What concerns me about the American press is this endless, endless attempt to label the guy some kind of kook not fit to be president.” Today Graham might be Trump’s biggest ally in Congress, and he has all but acknowledged that his evolution on Trump is one borne of political convenience.