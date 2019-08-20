

President Trump answers questions from reporters in Washington. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

One of the defining aspects of President Trump’s tenure in office is his willingness — his eagerness, really — to grab his phone and tweet something insulting about someone he doesn’t like. During the 2016 campaign, there was a lot of analysis about how and if Trump might temper his Twitter disparagements as president. We now know what was obvious then: Trump wasn’t going to change. He claims to strike out at opponents only when they attack him first, but that’s clearly not the case.

In recent days, Trump has been abusing former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci on Twitter. This is an example of Trump actually counterpunching; Scaramucci has now decided that he fervently opposes Trump and is spending a substantial amount of time on cable news letting the world know about his conversion. If there’s one way to get Trump’s attention, that’s it, and so the president has decided to inform everyone that Scaramucci is a “nut job” and “unstable.”

Trump’s used “nut job” before, most notably when describing former FBI director James B. Comey to Russian diplomats in the Oval Office. It made me curious: How often does Trump repeat his favorite insults?

The answer is: An awful lot.

So much, in fact, that when I decided to try to illustrate those insults visually, I had to limit myself to Trump’s disparagements on Twitter. There’s one benefit to that; namely, that Twitter is where most of his insults live. I picked out more than 30 of the president’s favorite insults and, using the New York Times’ list of Twitter insults and the comprehensive database at Trump Twitter Archive, I tallied how often he used each term and the people or organizations to which it was applied.

In the abstract, the results look like this.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

That’s 32 insults applied 1,693 times to 245 different targets. You can see how the targets (colored circles) are categorized; the width of the lines between circles indicates how many times a particular target was the subject of a particular insult. The most common insult-target pairing? “Fake” applied to the media, which Trump has done more than 300 times.

Let’s throw in the insults themselves. The size of the words correlates to how often the insult was used. Thanks to his enthusiasm about using the term to describe the press, “fake” stands out. He’s used it 444 times in total.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

The rest of the top five insults? “Failed” (or “failing”), which he’s applied on 205 occasions, mostly to the Times. “Dishonest” (or “dishonesty”), used 149 times. (In what will no doubt be considered ironic by some observers, Trump has referred to 35 other entities as dishonest.) Then “weak,” used 94 times, followed by “lying” or “liar,” which he’s used 68 times.

So let’s look at Scaramucci as an example. He’s labeled his former communications director a “dope" (also applied to 22 others) and “crazy” (19 others) in addition to “nut job.” “Nut job” is actually a fairly uncommon descriptor, which he’s used to disparage conservative commentators Glenn Beck and Ann Coulter.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

Enough about Scaramucci. Let’s get to the important stuff: What Trump’s said about The Post. He has referred to this paper as “fake,” “crazy,” “dishonest,” “phony” and “disgraced” (or “disgraceful”).



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

Nearly all of the entities he’s referred to as fake are media organizations. The exceptions are Democrats (as a general group), former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.).



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

Oh, and his former attorney, Michael Cohen, one of 10 former staffers Trump has insulted on Twitter. the other eight (besides Scaramucci) are Barbara Res (who worked with him at the Trump Organization), Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, former attorney general Jeff Sessions, Omarosa Manigault Newman, former secretary of state Rex Tillerson, former campaign staffer Sam Nunberg, his former ghostwriter Tony Schwartz and former campaign adviser George Papadopoulos.

Trump’s disparaged the Times a lot more than he has The Post, which we aren’t taking personally. He’s called the nation’s second-best paper “dumb” (or “dummy”), “dope” (or “dopey”), “irrelevant," “clueless” (or “having no clue”), “stupid,” “failed,” “fake,” “sad," “dying,” “failing,” “disgraced,” “nasty,” “phony” and “weak.” Bear in mind that this is just the paper as a whole. He’s also disparaged several individual Times reporters, including Jonathan Martin and Maggie Haberman.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

He’s disparaged the Times using more insults than almost any other entity. The winner in that regard? His 2016 presidential campaign, Hillary Clinton. He’s used 15 different terms to insult Clinton.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

That Trump described the Times as both “fake” and “weak” is interesting; the latter insult is generally used to describe political opponents. In many cases, Trump used the term during the 2018 midterms to disparage Democratic candidates as weak on particular issues. He also used it to disparage his 2016 Republican primary opponents, including his current BFF Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). (He’s also called Graham versions of “disgraced,” “dumb," “failed,” “lying” and “sad.”)



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

At the bottom, you’ll notice another interesting inclusion. No, not the department store Macy’s, which he got mad at in 2015 when it opposed his language on immigration. I’m referring to the group of elected leaders that Trump has targeted recently known as “the squad”: Reps. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

Trump’s focused on four descriptors to describe the group either individually or as a group: “disgraced,” “weak,” “anti-Semitic” and “racist.”



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

As I was preparing this article on Tuesday, Trump again disparaged Tlaib on Twitter as an anti-Semite. That insult isn’t included on the above diagrams.

As was to be expected when embarking on a documentation of Trump’s Twitter insults, the charts in this article were outdated before they even went public.