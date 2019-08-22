

Democratic presidential candidates take part in a debate in Detroit on July 30, 2019. (Anthony Lanzilote/Bloomberg News)

There have been two withdrawals from the 2020 Democratic primary field in the past week or so. Gov. Jay Inslee (Wash.) and former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper bowed out, making this the most significant period of shedding in the race so far.

In prior contests, those withdrawals would have been significant. In 2016, for example, losing two marquee candidates would have meant that only four candidates remained. In the 2020 field, though, losing two candidates is like Scrooge McDuck losing two gold coins. Still plenty left to swim around in.

There are a number of ways in which the 2020 Democratic field is remarkable, but size is the most immediate. The field grew quickly from the beginning of the year, slowing down only relatively recently. By contrast, the 2016 Republican field — the largest in recent memory before this year — ginned up relatively late.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

At this point in the 2016 cycle, the Republican field was at its peak of 17 candidates. The Democratic field had five of its six candidates; attorney Lawrence Lessig’s 54-day campaign launched in early September.

In other words, after losing two candidates in a week, the 2020 Democratic field is still as big as the 2016 field from both parties.

Because the field is so big, the percentage of the entire field that’s still in remains high. Assuming no one else jumps in — not necessarily a fair assumption — 92 percent of the major candidates who announced their candidacies remain in the race. It has often been the case that, with 440 days remaining, the entire field is still in. That was the case with the Republicans in 2012 and 2016 and the Democrats in 2008. On average, excluding the small 2000 Democratic field, 87 percent of the peak number of candidates have been in the race at this point since 2000.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

There are a number of other ways in which the field is exceptional, as you might expect given its size. It has the candidate who has been running the longest to this point in the campaign: former congressman John Delaney (Md.), who has been running for more than two years.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

It also has the candidate who has been in politics the longest: former vice president Joe Biden. Biden began serving in the Senate in the beginning of 1973.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

Put another way, three out of five Americans were born after Biden was already in the Senate.

What usually spurs winnowing from primary fields are debates and, of course, primaries. We can probably expect a fairly quick drop-off in the number of candidates once the next debate stage is finalized. It’s likely that only half of those candidates remaining will qualify.

But it’s also safe to assume that we can’t predict what’s going to happen. If you told me that I’d be writing an article in two months about the 30-person Democratic field, I wouldn’t be shocked.

Then again, following politics over the past four years has worn down my shock reflex.