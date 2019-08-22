

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks at the Presidential Gun Sense Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, on Aug. 10, 2019. Inslee, who made fighting climate change the central theme of his presidential campaign, announced Wednesday night, Aug. 21, that he is ending his bid for the 2020 Democratic nomination. (Charlie Neibergall, File)

Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee, who entered the presidential contest by making the case that climate change is the central issue of our time, dropped out of the race for Democratic nominee for president on Wednesday night.

Inslee, who made the announcement on Rachel Maddow’s show on MSNBC, had argued that addressing climate change should be the top priority when he announced his candidacy in March — “the most urgent challenge of our time.”

The two-term governor released a plan that called for a new Justice Department office to prosecute environmental laws, and vowed to put at least 40 percent of federal investments in clean energy in communities disproportionately affected by income inequality, pollution and other climate-related impacts.

But he struggled to gain name recognition and wide support among his more nationally famous peers in the contest, with polls hovering around 1 percent or lower. An aggregate of polls by the site RealClearPolitics showed Inslee with a national average of .2 percent.

“It’s become clear that I’m not going to be carrying the ball, I’m not going to be the president, so I’m withdrawing tonight from the race,” he told Maddow.

In a letter to supporters, Inslee said he was not meeting the polling threshold set by the Democratic National Committee to quality for debates in the fall, despite 130,000 campaign donors.

“As a result, I don’t believe we can compete for the attention and exposure needed to have a reasonable shot at the nomination,” he said.

Still, he said he believed that the campaign had been a success, by prompting other candidates to take the issue of climate change seriously.

“In recent presidential cycles, climate change got little attention from the candidates, the DNC, or the media,” he wrote supporters. “We vowed to change that in a big way and succeeded. Many of the campaigns started with little attention to climate, but since our campaign began, we’ve seen almost every serious candidate put out a climate plan; we’ve seen climate come up in both debates; and we now have two networks hosting nationally-televised climate forums in September.”

Thanks to @JayInslee for putting the climate message front and center in the presidential race--and for accomplishing a helluva lot back in Washington too. If he's not the next Secretary of Interior, something's very wrong — Bill McKibben (@billmckibben) August 22, 2019

Inslee told Maddow that he felt hemmed in by the design of the televised debates, where candidates were given short amounts of time to answer on complex subjects like climate change. He declined make an early endorsement of any of the candidates but he said that he would support the eventual nominee no matter who they were.

“I think we’re going to be just fine ultimately,” he said. “We just need to get to the business of unifying the party. I believe we will do that.”

I know you agree that our mission to defeat climate change must continue to be central to our national discussion -- and must be the top priority for our next president. But I’ve concluded that my role in that effort will not be as a candidate to be our next president. pic.twitter.com/Kp8WejuVJy — Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) August 22, 2019

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), one of the remaining contenders in the race for the nomination, tweeted a note of appreciation to Inslee.

“Climate change is real and it’s a crisis — and I will keep fighting alongside you to take bold action before it is too late,” she wrote.

Inslee raised the bar for what's expected of the next president on climate. Now, it's up to every one of the remaining candidates to pick up where he left off. #Climate2020 https://t.co/RP1O7pzUUt



Your orders are clear:

✅ Say YES to the #GreenNewDeal

⛔ Say NO to fossil fuels — Greenpeace USA (@greenpeaceusa) August 22, 2019

Inslee had worked to address climate change in his state in the Pacific Northwest, but met plenty of resistance. A measure to reduce emissions by taxing carbon were defeated by Republicans in the state’s legislature, while an attempt to cap pollution with an executive order was blocked by a judge.

