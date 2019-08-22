

Then-Rep. Joe Walsh, (R-Ill.) at a House Homeland Security Committee hearing in 2011. (Melina Mara/The Washington Post)

Former congressman Joe Walsh (R-Ill.) is preparing to challenge President Trump in the 2020 primaries, as The Washington Post reported early Wednesday. Later in the day, the New York Times added that Walsh could announce his candidacy as early as this weekend -- and that he’s getting a high-profile push from within the “Never Trump” community.

It’s difficult to overstate how questionable this idea is for everybody involved.

The Times reports that push is coming from Bill Kristol:

Mr. Kristol has been a “Never Trump” Republican since Mr. Trump was elected in 2016 and has been working hard over the past year to recruit someone to run against him. Mr. Kristol said Mr. Walsh’s comfort with the in-your-face format of conservative talk radio makes him a potentially more effective combatant against Mr. Trump than someone like William Weld, the genteel former governor of Massachusetts, whose own primary challenge to the president has gained little traction. “He has a different appeal than Bill Weld,” Mr. Kristol said. “The fact that he was a Tea Party congressman who voted for Trump in 2016 gives him an ability to speak to Republican primary voters that ‘Never Trumpers’ like me don’t have.”

That’s certainly some optimistic spin.

Walsh doesn’t just have experience with conservative talk radio and Trump support; he inhabited the fever swamps of birtherism and anti-Muslim rhetoric and conspiracy theories as recently as a couple years ago. The one-term congressman also tweeted the n-word on several occasions and he has significant personal baggage.

Peter J. Hasson pulled out a number of examples of Walsh’s tweets Wednesday night. Many of them include conspiracy theories, falsehoods and slurs. Among his greatest hits (so to speak):

Obama is a Muslim



Happy New Year! — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) January 1, 2017

For better or worse, I'm not afraid to say it publicly. I think Obama is Muslim. I think in his head and in his heart he has always been. /5 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 29, 2016

I have a right to pray to whatever God I want to pray to.



I have a right to call Obama a Muslim and call Trump a thin-skinned ego maniac.



I have a right to use an AR-15 to defend my family and my home.



That's America. Get off my lawn. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 27, 2018

Obama about to admit thousands of Muslim refugees that Australia rejected.



Traitor. https://t.co/JH32YWK7B0 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) November 23, 2016

White House won't say if Obama will leave the country if Trump wins.



He'll probably leave. He'll go back home. https://t.co/9xSff2byL7 — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 25, 2016

Obama never let a voter feel his birth certificate https://t.co/3uzUH6fiwu — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 27, 2015

Loretta Lynch, this is America dammit! I have a right to say whatever I want about Muslims. If Muslims don't like it, they can leave.



Dig? — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 5, 2015

Found out if I said Redskins or Cracker or Redneck Bible Thumper, I could stay on. But if I said Nigger or Spick, they cut me off. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 20, 2014

Piers Morgan: "White people who say the n-word should be jailed." Well, Obama's half white & he said nigger 2day so...http://t.co/DTgeWiIbzv — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) June 23, 2015

Once again blacks in America try to burn their own neighborhood down.



Uh...setting fire to businesses in your own hood accomplishes what? — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 14, 2016

.@GovHowardDean You're very wrong. In America, I have a right to say blacks are lazy and the Irish are drunks. Hateful speech is protected. https://t.co/eJy1F6Jn2k — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 21, 2017

Poland: Said No to Muslim migrants, welcomed Trump with open arms



France: Can't stand Trump, welcomed Muslims with open arms



I love Poland — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 6, 2017

Everyday. Around the world. Muslims kill in the name of Islam



Today? 37 Christians in Egypt celebrating Palm Sunday



Everyday. Muslims kill — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) April 9, 2017

Trump is right. Polls show most Muslims believe in Sharia Law. Sharia isn't compatible w our values. Why the hell would we want them here? — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) December 8, 2015

And this is just the tweets. This is a guy who has also been a radio host in recent years; imagine what he’s said there that we don’t have a ready-made transcript of. We already know he was briefly pulled off the air for (similar to above) saying racial slurs while discussing racial slurs. And then there’s the matter of the child-support dispute that marred his failed 2012 reelection race, in which his ex-wife accused him of being a deadbeat dad and owing her $117,000. (They later reached a settlement.)

The anti-Trump resistance has often been accused by Trump supporters (and others) of frivolously elevating pretty much any Republican who’s willing to take shots at the president. We’re seeing that argument most recently in the form of Anthony Scaramucci, the former 10-day White House communications director whose publicity-hounding and recent 180 on Trump have earned him another 10 days in the spotlight.

But the most transparent manifestation of this tendency might be Walsh, whose tweets will frequently go viral when he bashes Trump. ‘Even a former tea party congressman is saying this!’

Perhaps nobody has gotten more mileage out of winning a single term in Congress. But even back then, Walsh was largely regarded as a fluke -- someone who rode the 2010 wave into a seat he was never going to hold. His campaign was badly underfunded and disorganized, yet he emerged from a crowded primary field and found himself running in exactly the right year. Illinois Democrats redrew the districts before the 2012 election, and Walsh found himself without a winnable seat, though it would have been tough for him to hold his old district had it remained as it was. He has since parlayed that brief tenure and penchant for provocation into a career as a radio host.

In a New York Times op-ed last week, Walsh expressed regret for some of the above sentiments, saying "we now see where this can lead.” People certainly evolve, and perhaps Walsh’s evolution is genuine. Nor does he pretend to be some kind of centrist; instead, he’s reportedly aiming to run at Trump from the right while making a moral case for his candidacy.

It’s an idea that makes sense in theory -- as does Kristol’s strategic angle. But the Never Trump movement also needs to be wary of being used and attaching itself to people who undermine its goals. It’s not difficult to see Walsh doing just that.