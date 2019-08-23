Conflicting reports from Kashmir tell two accounts of the response to India’s decision revoking a constitutional provision that granted autonomous powers to Kashmir on August 5. The Indian government and Kashmir state police officials have said the region is calm and they have denied any unrest or protests. However, video from the ground and eyewitness reports suggest a different story.

The Facts

Jammu and Kashmir, on the border of India and Pakistan, is a long-disputed territory between the two countries. In 1947, the Indian subcontinent, previously under British rule, split into two separate and independent states - Pakistan, which has a Muslim majority and India, which has a Hindu majority. Kashmir initially chose to remain independent but its Hindu ruler acceded the territory to India and it has been fought over ever since. Pakistan and India both still claim control of the region.

When the state agreed to join India, Article 370 of the Indian Constitution was created, which granted Kashmir autonomy to make its own laws. The Indian government’s recent move to overturn Article 370 undoes nearly seven decades of history. It removed Kashmir’s semi-autonomous status which gave it the power to make its own laws and prevented nonresidents from buying property in the region. The government also stripped Kashmir of its statehood, turning it into a "union territory.”

In anticipation of backlash to the decision, the Indian government shut down all forms communication in Kashmir including the Internet, cable TV and landlines. Thousands of security forces patrol the streets at checkpoints and many high-profile political leaders in Kashmir continue to remain under detention. While India eased restrictions on landlines in Kashmir after two weeks, authorities have refused to say when internet access and mobile services will be restored.

The Indian government has said that things remain calm in Kashmir. But video, as well as media and eye-witness reports, dispute that claim.

A point of contention arose over whether or not there was a large-scale protest on Friday, August 9th after Friday prayers. First the Indian government denied the protest took place at all.

A news report originally published in Reuters and appeared in Dawn claims there was a protest involving 10000 people in Srinagar.



This is completely fabricated & incorrect. There have been a few stray protests in Srinagar/Baramulla and none involved a crowd of more than 20 ppl. — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) August 10, 2019

Verified video from that day shows protests did occur. Fact checkers in India geo-located the protests to the Jenab Saeb mosque in Srinagar, Kashmir. And signs referring to Article 370 verify that these protests were in response to the recent decision, not old video that was resurfaced. The Indian government ultimately walked back their claim.

Stories in media on a said incident in Soura region of #Srinagar.

On 09/08, miscreants mingled with people returning home after prayers at a local mosque. They resorted to unprovoked stone pelting against law enforcement forces to cause widespread unrest.@diprjk @JmuKmrPolice — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) August 13, 2019

But Kashmir state police then denied any “firing” took place.

Video published by the BBC has audio of firing and tear gas as protesters disperse. Officials later acknowledged pellets were fired and caused some injuries. Their justification was that “firing” referred to live bullets, not pellets.

Muneer Khan: There have been localised incidents in various parts of Srinagar & other districts, which have been contained.There have been no major injuries. There have been a few pellet injuries, they were treated. Our biggest endeavor is that no civil casualty should take place pic.twitter.com/KIAEs0gigG — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2019

Protests continued on August 16th and into the weekend. Protesters started writing the date on their signs to prove when the event occurred, in response to reports that protests were fake or old.

Because of the communications shutdown, photos and video from the ground are hard to come by, but The Fact Checker team searched for video from the ground to recreate what happened on August 9 and illustrate what is really going on in Kashmir. While the government has denied protests have taken place and continue to maintain there is peace in the region, the visuals we found show that is not the case. Watch our video above to learn more and see for yourselves.

