There’s a chance that the next Democratic debate will treat viewers to a spectacle unseen this cycle — all of the candidates debating on the same stage, on the same night.

The debate, set for Thursday, Sept. 12, will continue on Sept. 13 only if more than 10 candidates qualify. So far, exactly 10 have.

The more stringent rules that the Democratic National Committee laid out for the third debate are an attempt to narrow the historically large field. Four candidates have dropped out of the race in July and August: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.). But over 20 remain.

For bubble candidates, time is running short. Pollsters don’t typically announce when they’ll publish future results, but the 18 polling organizations that the DNC includes in its tally have collectively released one poll every two to three days. Three candidates still have a shot at making the stage.

The eight remaining candidates have not hit 2 percent in any qualifying polls, and are almost certain to miss the September debate.

For most candidates, reaching the donor threshold has been easier than increasing their standing in polls. Out of the 13 candidates who’ve had at least one qualifying poll, only Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) has yet to reach 130,000 unique donors.

Billionaire activist Tom Steyer reached the threshold after massively outspending all other candidates on Facebook and Google advertisements in the past month, prompting criticism from the field that he is trying to buy his way to the debate stage. He has spent more than $1.3 million on debate-related Facebook ads, according to Bully Pulpit Interactive.

Gillibrand spent nearly $600,000 on Facebook ads specifically about debates — more than any other candidate besides Steyer, while Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) asked supporters in an email to sign up for YouGov and answer calls from unknown numbers in an attempt to reach 2 percent in qualifying polls.

A less publicized DNC rule requires each of a candidates’ four polls to come from different pollsters, or from different geographic areas. This caused a minor blowup in July, when entrepreneur Andrew Yang announced he had qualified for the debate, only to be told by the DNC that he could not count both of two national polls conducted (in part) by NBC. He later picked up his fourth poll in Iowa.

The fourth Democratic debate will happen in October and has the same polling requirements. That gives Steyer, Gabbard, Gillibrand and Marianne Williamson — the only other candidate to hit 130,000 unique donors — additional time to get the four polls they need to make the stage. The third debate might end up as a “one night only” affair, but don’t get too used to it.

