When Donald Trump began his presidential campaign in 2015, floating a 35 percent tariff on Mexican auto imports, he said he would not back down from U.S. companies that complained about them.

“I’ll get a call the next day from the head of Ford, he’ll say, ‘Please reconsider.’ I’ll say, ‘No.’ He’ll say, ‘Mr. President, we’ve decided to move the plant back to the United States; we’re not going to build it in Mexico,’ ” Trump said at the time. “That’s it. They have no choice.”

Trump has spent the past three decades clamoring for trade confrontations between the United States and its trading partners, and during the 2016 campaign, he told voters he would stand firm in the face of challenges from American companies, examples of which you can watch in the video above.

Now, as the economy slows, in part because of Trump’s trade war with China, he appears to be expressing some public doubt about his strategy. He has made at least three concessions on the effect of his tariffs this month, reversed his position on a payroll tax cut in less than 24 hours last week and openly undercut economic forecasts from his own budget team.

Asked Sunday whether he was having second thoughts about escalating the trade war, he said, “I have second thoughts about everything.”

As has become a common theme with Trump, it was a far cry from what he said three years earlier.

Discussing his delayed announcement in selecting Mike Pence as his running mate, Trump dismissed reports that he had second thoughts about the pick.

“I’ve never had a second thought in my life,” he said. “It was such a lie.”