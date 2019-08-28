The politicians of Puerto Rico and Florida have been focusing on preparing their residents for a coming tropical storm, but in the face of a looming natural disaster, President Trump’s priority seems to be maintaining rivalries.

Dorian could hit Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands on Wednesday, with rainfall up to eight inches and harsh winds up to 70 mph. And the storm could hit the Florida coast by the weekend.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R.-Fla.) tweeted Tuesday that his team had been in communication with Puerto Rico’s political leaders about possible next steps — including a call for Trump to declare an emergency, which the president did later that evening.

Late last night @POTUS approved #PuertoRico’s emergency declaration request in preparation for #Dorian, which is expected to hit the island today@SenRickScott & I asked him to approve yesterday to ensure island has the necessary resources to prepare & respond to the storm https://t.co/AkL14sw5Rd — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 28, 2019

And Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) tweeted that he had been in communication with Wanda Vázquez Garced, Puerto Rico’s governor.

“I reassured her that we are here to help in any way we can,” he tweeted. “Florida stands with the people of Puerto Rico.”

But the president’s approach to the potential natural disaster was quite different. He did tweet that his team is tracking the storm closely as it heads to Puerto Rico. And Trump expressed confidence that the Federal Emergency Management Agency “will do a great job.” But not without getting in a dig at a political foe. He urged Americans to treat FEMA workers better than he believes San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz Soto did.

“Give them a big Thank You — Not like last time,” he tweeted. “That includes from the incompetent Mayor of San Juan!”

We are tracking closely tropical storm Dorian as it heads, as usual, to Puerto Rico. FEMA and all others are ready, and will do a great job. When they do, let them know it, and give them a big Thank You - Not like last time. That includes from the incompetent Mayor of San Juan! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 28, 2019

The back-and-forth between Trump and Cruz has been going on since Hurricane Maria, a deadly natural disaster in 2017 that devastated much of Puerto Rico. The liberal mayor criticized the Trump administration’s response to Maria, saying the president did not treat her constituents with the respect they deserved as American citizens.

On Wednesday, she called Trump a serial liar.

“It is reprehensible that yet again @realDonaldTrump chooses to lie. Will it ever end?” she tweeted. “Would it be too much to ask for you to act Presidenatial and do your job without a lie or an insult?”

It is reprehensible that yet again @realDonaldTrump chooses to lie. Will it ever end.? Congress has approved $40 b and $14b have been disbursed. Would it be too much to ask for you to act Presidenatial and do your job without a lie or an insult? https://t.co/hexoYy71lA — Carmen Yulín Cruz (@CarmenYulinCruz) August 27, 2019

Trump has spent the past year defending his administration’s hurricane response in Puerto Rico, which he believes was generous. He has grown increasingly angry about the need for more disaster aid to Puerto Rico — funding he’d rather divert to his immigration priorities.

“Puerto Rico is one of the most corrupt places on earth,” he tweeted Wednesday “Their political system is broken and their politicians are either Incompetent or Corrupt. Congress approved Billions of Dollars last time, more than anyplace else has ever gotten, and it is sent to Crooked Pols. No good!”

His view of Puerto Rico, Cruz and the territory’s government makes it easy to lean into doing one of the things he does with the greatest of ease: attack critics from the other side of the aisle.

It is well known that Trump thrives on having an opponent. It gives him a place to land his punches — something that his base finds attractive. But focusing on a political rivalry when the lives of thousands of Americans are at risk could come off as petty, undisciplined and, perhaps most important, not winsome — something one would think that a person wanting Americans to keep him in the Oval Office would avoid.