By Kevin Schaul and
Kevin Schaul
Senior graphics editor covering politics
Ashlyn Still
Ashlyn Still
Graphics reporter on the elections team

Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) today became the fourth GOP senator to announce a retirement ahead of the 2020 election, expanding the Senate map by an additional seat. And for Democrats, every potential pickup counts.

2020 Senate map

Democratic-held

Not up for election

Republican-held

NH

ME

MT

OR

MN

ID

SD

MA

WY

MI

RI

IA

NE

NJ

IL

DE

CO

WV

VA

KS

KY

NC

TN

AZ

OK

AR

NM

SC

GA

AL

MS

LA

TX

AK

Both of Georgia’s

seats are up for

election

50

22

12

35 Dems. not up

31 Reps. not up

Democrats need to gain three seats to control the Senate, if they win the presidency

2020 Senate map

Democratic-held

Republican-held

Not up for election

NH

ME

MT

OR

MN

MA

ID

SD

RI

WY

MI

IA

NJ

NE

IL

DE

CO

WV

VA

KS

KY

NC

TN

AZ

OK

AR

NM

SC

GA

AL

MS

LA

TX

Both of Georgia’s seats are up for election

AK

50

35 Dems. not up

22

31 Reps. not up

12

Democrats need to gain three seats to control the Senate, if they win the presidency

2020 Senate map

Democratic-held

Republican-held

Not up for election

NH

ME

MT

OR

MN

MA

ID

SD

RI

WY

MI

IA

NE

NJ

IL

DE

WV

CO

VA

KS

KY

NC

TN

AZ

OK

AR

NM

SC

GA

AL

MS

LA

TX

AK

Both of Georgia’s seats are up for election

50

35 Dems. not up for election

22

31 Reps. not up for election

12

Democrats need to gain three seats to control the Senate, if they win the presidency

2020 Senate map

Democratic-held

Republican-held

Not up for election

NH

ME

MT

OR

MN

MA

ID

SD

RI

WY

MI

IA

NE

NJ

IL

DE

CO

WV

VA

KS

KY

NC

TN

AZ

OK

AR

NM

SC

GA

AL

MS

LA

TX

AK

Both of Georgia’s seats

are now up for election

50

35 Dems. not up for election

22

31 Reps. not up for election

12

Democrats need to gain three seats to control the Senate, if they win the presidency

Voters gave Democrats control of the House in 2018, a shift of 40 seats, but Republicans gained two Senate seats in a favorable map. The 2020 map looks favorable for Republicans too. While the party is now defending 22 seats, nearly all represent states that voted for both President Trump and Mitt Romney in the past two presidential elections.

There are several Republican senators who are at risk, however, according to Cook Political Report’s ratings. The chart below shows a dot for each Senate seat up for election, positioned according to their states’ presidential voting records, from most Democratic on the left to most Republican on the right. Vertically, senators are positioned according to their ideology, using a score called DW-Nominate. The outliers show which senators’ voting positions least match their state’s ideology.

Senate seats up for election in 2020

Competitive GOP, Dem

Solidly GOP, Dem

How each state voted for President

MORE Democratic

MORE Republican

Gardner

(Colo.)

0.5

McConnell

(Ky.)

More

conservative

Collins

(Maine)

How the

senator

votes

Isakson

(Ga.)

0

Jones (Ala.)

More

Liberal

Smith (Minn.)

-0.5

D+10

EVEN

R+10

R+20

Senate seats up for election in 2020

Competitive GOP, Dem

Solidly GOP, Dem

How each state voted for President

MORE Democratic

MORE Republican

Perdue

(Ga.)

Ernst

(Iowa)

Roberts

(Kan.)

0.5

Gardner (Colo.)

McConnell (Ky.)

More

conservative

Tillis (N.C.)

Hyde-

Smith

(Miss.)

Alexander (Tenn.)

McSally

(Ariz.)

Collins

(Maine)

Isakson

(Ga.)

How the

senator

votes

0

Jones (Ala.)

Peters

(Mich.)

More

Liberal

Smith (Minn.)

-0.5

Udall (N.M.)

D+10

EVEN

R+10

R+20

Senate seats up for election in 2020

Competitive GOP, Dem

Solidly GOP, Dem

How each state voted for President

MORE Democratic

MORE Republican

Perdue

(Ga.)

Ernst

(Iowa)

Roberts

(Kan.)

0.5

Gardner (Colo.)

McConnell (Ky.)

Tillis (N.C.)

More

conservative

Hyde-

Smith

(Miss.)

Alexander (Tenn.)

McSally

(Ariz.)

Collins

(Maine)

Isakson

(Ga.)

How the

senator

votes

0

Jones (Ala.)

Peters

(Mich.)

More

Liberal

Smith (Minn.)

Udall (N.M.)

-0.5

D+10

EVEN

R+10

R+20

Senate seats up for election in 2020

Competitive GOP, Dem

Solidly GOP, Dem

How each state voted for President

MORE Democratic

MORE Republican

Perdue

(Ga.)

Ernst

(Iowa)

Roberts

(Kan.)

0.5

Gardner (Colo.)

McConnell (Ky.)

Tillis (N.C.)

Hyde-

Smith

(Miss.)

More

conservative

Alexander (Tenn.)

McSally

(Ariz.)

Collins

(Maine)

Isakson

(Ga.)

How the

senator

votes

0

Jones (Ala.)

More

Liberal

Peters

(Mich.)

Smith (Minn.)

Udall (N.M.)

-0.5

D+10

EVEN

R+10

R+20

Democrats are aiming to pick up at least three seats, which would be enough to give them control of the Senate if they also win the presidency. Four seats would give them control no matter how that election turns out, meaning they could block GOP legislation and appointments in the case of a second Republican term.

Both Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) represent states that rejected Trump. Republicans seats in Iowa, North Carolina, Arizona will also be targets, and now two seats in Georgia. Republicans have targets of their own. Democratic Sen. Doug Jones (Ala.) is relatively centrist as far as the Senate goes, but he represents a state that heavily supported Trump and will face a tough reelection battle.

[The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2020]

Of course, Senate elections are about more than a state’s voting history, and the importance of individual candidates cannot be overstated.

Georgia could help Democrats win the Senate, but only with the right person running. The state, which will now have two Senate seats on the ballot in 2020, has voted for the Republican in recent presidential contests — including for President Trump by five percentage points in 2016. Democrats hope to win here, in part because of how narrowly Democrat Stacey Abrams lost the 2018 governor’s race, but have struggled to recruit a top-tier candidate. Abrams tweeted a statement Wednesday saying that she “will not be a candidate” in either 2020 Georgia Senate race, instead focusing on her national voter protection efforts.

Competitive Senate seats in 2020
Democrat-held seats
State Incumbent Filing deadline
Alabama Doug Jones Nov. 8, 2019
Michigan Gary Peters April 21, 2020
Minnesota Tina Smith June 2, 2020
New Mexico OPEN March 10, 2020
Republican-held seats
State Incumbent Filing deadline
Arizona Martha McSally April 6, 2020
Colorado Cory Gardner March 17, 2020
Georgia David Perdue March 6, 2020
Georgia OPEN March 6, 2020
Kansas OPEN June 1, 2020
Kentucky Mitch McConnell Jan. 28, 2020
Iowa Joni Ernst March 13, 2020
Maine Susan Collins March 16, 2020
Mississippi Cindy Hyde-Smith Jan. 10, 2020
North Carolina Thom Tillis Dec. 20, 2019
Tennessee OPEN April 2, 2020

If Democrats won the presidency but lost the Senate, they’d face an uphill battle in enacting their policy goals. Even if they won the Senate though, they’d almost certainly be short of the 60-seat “supermajority” required to override a filibuster and pass key legislation. In response, many 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have proposed eliminating the filibuster. Trump has also called for eliminating the filibuster, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has refused.

If that change occurs, the importance of winning — and holding — the Senate will be more important than ever before.