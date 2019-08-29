Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) today became the fourth GOP senator to announce a retirement ahead of the 2020 election, expanding the Senate map by an additional seat. And for Democrats, every potential pickup counts.

Voters gave Democrats control of the House in 2018, a shift of 40 seats, but Republicans gained two Senate seats in a favorable map. The 2020 map looks favorable for Republicans too. While the party is now defending 22 seats, nearly all represent states that voted for both President Trump and Mitt Romney in the past two presidential elections.

There are several Republican senators who are at risk, however, according to Cook Political Report’s ratings. The chart below shows a dot for each Senate seat up for election, positioned according to their states’ presidential voting records, from most Democratic on the left to most Republican on the right. Vertically, senators are positioned according to their ideology, using a score called DW-Nominate. The outliers show which senators’ voting positions least match their state’s ideology.

Senate seats up for election in 2020 Competitive GOP, Dem Solidly GOP, Dem How each state voted for President MORE Democratic MORE Republican Gardner (Colo.) 0.5 McConnell (Ky.) More conservative Collins (Maine) How the senator votes Isakson (Ga.) 0 Jones (Ala.) More Liberal Smith (Minn.) -0.5 D+10 EVEN R+10 R+20 Senate seats up for election in 2020 Competitive GOP, Dem Solidly GOP, Dem How each state voted for President MORE Democratic MORE Republican Perdue (Ga.) Ernst (Iowa) Roberts (Kan.) 0.5 Gardner (Colo.) McConnell (Ky.) More conservative Tillis (N.C.) Hyde- Smith (Miss.) Alexander (Tenn.) McSally (Ariz.) Collins (Maine) Isakson (Ga.) How the senator votes 0 Jones (Ala.) Peters (Mich.) More Liberal Smith (Minn.) -0.5 Udall (N.M.) D+10 EVEN R+10 R+20 Senate seats up for election in 2020 Competitive GOP, Dem Solidly GOP, Dem How each state voted for President MORE Democratic MORE Republican Perdue (Ga.) Ernst (Iowa) Roberts (Kan.) 0.5 Gardner (Colo.) McConnell (Ky.) Tillis (N.C.) More conservative Hyde- Smith (Miss.) Alexander (Tenn.) McSally (Ariz.) Collins (Maine) Isakson (Ga.) How the senator votes 0 Jones (Ala.) Peters (Mich.) More Liberal Smith (Minn.) Udall (N.M.) -0.5 D+10 EVEN R+10 R+20 Senate seats up for election in 2020 Competitive GOP, Dem Solidly GOP, Dem How each state voted for President MORE Democratic MORE Republican Perdue (Ga.) Ernst (Iowa) Roberts (Kan.) 0.5 Gardner (Colo.) McConnell (Ky.) Tillis (N.C.) Hyde- Smith (Miss.) More conservative Alexander (Tenn.) McSally (Ariz.) Collins (Maine) Isakson (Ga.) How the senator votes 0 Jones (Ala.) More Liberal Peters (Mich.) Smith (Minn.) Udall (N.M.) -0.5 D+10 EVEN R+10 R+20

Democrats are aiming to pick up at least three seats, which would be enough to give them control of the Senate if they also win the presidency. Four seats would give them control no matter how that election turns out, meaning they could block GOP legislation and appointments in the case of a second Republican term.

Both Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) represent states that rejected Trump. Republicans seats in Iowa, North Carolina, Arizona will also be targets, and now two seats in Georgia. Republicans have targets of their own. Democratic Sen. Doug Jones (Ala.) is relatively centrist as far as the Senate goes, but he represents a state that heavily supported Trump and will face a tough reelection battle.

Of course, Senate elections are about more than a state’s voting history, and the importance of individual candidates cannot be overstated.

Georgia could help Democrats win the Senate, but only with the right person running. The state, which will now have two Senate seats on the ballot in 2020, has voted for the Republican in recent presidential contests — including for President Trump by five percentage points in 2016. Democrats hope to win here, in part because of how narrowly Democrat Stacey Abrams lost the 2018 governor’s race, but have struggled to recruit a top-tier candidate. Abrams tweeted a statement Wednesday saying that she “will not be a candidate” in either 2020 Georgia Senate race, instead focusing on her national voter protection efforts.

Competitive Senate seats in 2020 Democrat-held seats State Incumbent Filing deadline Alabama Doug Jones Nov. 8, 2019 Michigan Gary Peters April 21, 2020 Minnesota Tina Smith June 2, 2020 New Mexico OPEN March 10, 2020 Republican-held seats State Incumbent Filing deadline Arizona Martha McSally April 6, 2020 Colorado Cory Gardner March 17, 2020 Georgia David Perdue March 6, 2020 Georgia OPEN March 6, 2020 Kansas OPEN June 1, 2020 Kentucky Mitch McConnell Jan. 28, 2020 Iowa Joni Ernst March 13, 2020 Maine Susan Collins March 16, 2020 Mississippi Cindy Hyde-Smith Jan. 10, 2020 North Carolina Thom Tillis Dec. 20, 2019 Tennessee OPEN April 2, 2020

If Democrats won the presidency but lost the Senate, they’d face an uphill battle in enacting their policy goals. Even if they won the Senate though, they’d almost certainly be short of the 60-seat “supermajority” required to override a filibuster and pass key legislation. In response, many 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have proposed eliminating the filibuster. Trump has also called for eliminating the filibuster, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has refused.

If that change occurs, the importance of winning — and holding — the Senate will be more important than ever before.