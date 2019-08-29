Politicians flip-flopping is nearly as old as politics itself. So it was seemingly inevitable that at least one of the original two dozen-plus Democratic candidates for president — each of whom insisted they were in it to win it — would drop out only to run for another office, as happened last week.

But of the candidates from states with Republican senators up for reelection in 2020, perhaps none was more opposed to a Senate run than former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper.

“I’m not cut out to be a senator,” Hickenlooper said in February, two weeks before announcing his presidential bid.

“It’s awful hard to imagine that I could be successful in a Senate campaign or as a senator,” Hickenlooper said in May.

“If the Senate’s so good, how come all those senators are trying to get out?” he said in June.

You can watch more of Hickenlooper’s comments on the Senate in the video above.

That Hickenlooper is now running for Senate after less than six months as a presidential candidate is not altogether surprising. He never once topped 2 percent in a major national poll, and Colorado’s is one of three Republican-held Senate seats up for election in 2020 that the Cook Political Report rates as a “toss-up.” And for any potential Democratic president to pass their legislative agenda, they will probably need a Democratic-controlled Senate.

There’s also a long history of politicians running for an office they previously swore off.

In January 2006, then-senator Barack Obama said he would not run for president. One year later, he announced his candidacy.

Running for reelection in 2018, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) said she would serve out her full term if reelected. Less than three months later, she announced her presidential bid.

And after ending his presidential bid in March 2016, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said he would not run for reelection in the Senate. Three months later, he announced his reelection bid.

At least two Democratic presidential candidates remain opposed to a Senate bid: Earlier this month, former congressman Beto O’Rourke said a Senate run “would not be good enough,” and earlier this week, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock said he would absolutely not run for Senate.

Just five days before Hickenlooper dropped out of the Democratic presidential race, he was asked again about a possible Senate run on CNN.

“I am 100 percent focused on my presidential run at this point,” he said on Aug. 10. ” … I don’t rule anything out, but I don’t — right now I’m not even thinking about it. I mean, literally, not thinking about it.”

Twelve days later, Hickenlooper announced that he was running for Senate.

