The success of Stacey Abrams has stoked national interest, at least since she became the Democratic nominee in Georgia’s 2018 gubernatorial race. People across Georgia and beyond wanted to see this experienced politician become the nation’s first black female governor.

Top Democrats, liberal organizations and celebrities voiced their support for the former minority leader of the Georgia House of Representatives. Media mogul Oprah Winfrey even flew to Marietta, Ga., to campaign for her.

“I was just sitting at home in California, minding my own business, but I could not stop thinking about what’s going on down here,” Winfrey told a crowd of Abrams supporters, adding that they were “on the precipice of a historic election.”

But after Abrams narrowly lost the Georgia race, she took a step back from the political ring to weigh her options. Some supporters say they want to see her pursue other political goals sooner rather than later — even in races the thoughtful politico has expressed little to no interest in herself.

Some even hoped she would consider a run for the presidency, especially after she took on the task of presenting the Democratic rebuttal to President Trump’s State of the Union speech this past January.

The most recent example came Wednesday, when Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) announced that he would be stepping down at the end of the year for health reasons, putting both of the state’s U.S. Senate seats into play in 2020.

Many had urged Abrams to run against the state’s other senator, Republican David Perdue, who is running for reelection next year. But she declined. But when Isakson’s seat opened Abrams’ name resurfaced with liberals hoping she would be the face of their desire to decrease the GOP’s majority over the Democratic Party.

But again Abrams expressed zero interest.

Her spokesman said in a statement: “While she will not be a candidate herself, she is committed to helping Democratic candidates win both Senate races next year."

Some confusingly questioned why Abrams wouldn’t jump at the opportunity to represent Georgians in the Senate. But those paying close to attention to Abrams, who has expressed some interest in running for governor again in the future, might have an idea. Earlier this week, I wrote about her possibly being the vice presidential nominee for whoever wins the Democratic nomination. It suggested that the next role for Abrams might be an executive one.

“If the question is, would I like the job? I’m not going to be coy and say no. Of course I would love that opportunity,” she said on SiriusXM’s “The Joe Madison Show.”

It is understandable how liberals’ frustration with the Senate under Trump could lead them to look to Abrams — and people like her — to “save America.” But as of now, it appears clear that Abrams’s interest in working with other lawmakers of equal power to shape society are in the past.

Following Trump’s election, it is black women — the Democratic Party’s most faithful voting bloc — that led the left in delivering the House to the Democrats and turned out in such high numbers that the blue wave some predicted would happen in 2018 in response to Trumpism materialized.

This has caused some to depend heavily on black women to turn out in numbers — and even run for offices — that liberals hope will outpace the conservatives who are backing politicians eager to support Trump. This strategy may make sense to some, but requesting that black women — one of the demographic groups most critical of the president and his agenda — sacrifice their personal and professional goals for the greater well-being of democracy is unfair. Ultimately, what’s best for America in this political climate is allowing black women to determine what’s best for themselves.

As writer Roxane Gay tweeted regarding Abrams’s dreams:

