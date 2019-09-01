

An Odessa police officer escorts bystanders away from the site of a shooting in Odessa, Tex., on Saturday. (Jacy Lewis/Reporter-Telegram/AP)

The cities of Odessa and Midland grieved and searched for answers after a shooter killed at least seven people and wounded at least 19 more as he drove through West Texas roads on Saturday.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to stop a gold sedan on Interstate 20, between the cities of Odessa and Midland, at 3:25 p.m. local time, for a turn signal violation. The driver fired a rifle at the troopers and struck one of them, as The Washington Post reported Saturday, citing police. The gunman fled and drove west on the highway while shooting at pedestrians and motorists.

The shooter hijacked a U.S. Postal Service truck in Odessa and continued to fire, driving through the city. He injured at least three police officers and struck a 17-month-old girl.

At the Cinergy movie theater in Odessa, police exchanged gunfire with the shooter, who Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke said was a white man in his 30s, killing him.

Local, state and federal officials are investigating. The Odessa Police Department is set to hold a news conference Sunday morning.

This was Texas’s second mass shooting in August. A gunman killed 22 people and injured dozens in a massacre at a Walmart in El Paso on the morning of Aug. 3.

This story is developing and will be updated.