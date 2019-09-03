When the recession of the early 1990s hit and hit the real estate market especially hard, the fate of Donald Trump’s empire was a big talker. That was particularly the case in tabloids in New York, where Trump struggled to climb out from beneath some tough headlines that undermined his carefully crafted master-businessman brand.

Since then, Trump has revisited a theme when talking about economic crashes: emphasizing the opportunity in them.

As he has entered the political realm and now presides over an uncertain economy that could make or break his 2020 reelection, he’s also talked about the political utility — and even the necessity — of recessions and crashes.

Trump’s most infamous comment on this came before he launched his 2016 campaign. During one of his frequent appearances on “Fox and Friends” in 2014, he talked with the hosts about how Democrats have a political advantage in offering people government benefits, even if those things might hurt the country’s economy.

“You know what solves it?” he said. “When the economy crashes, when the country goes to total hell and everything is a disaster, then you’ll have riots to go back to where we used to be when we were great.”

But that’s hardly the only time he’s talked about how downturns can be turned into an advantage. Here’s a recap.

1992: “I used to say — and in fact I think I said in my first book and maybe this was foolish, but I really meant it — that someday I’d like to maybe lose everything for a period of time to see who’s loyal and who’s not loyal.” (Interview with Charlie Rose)

1999: While considering a Reform Party candidacy for president in 2000:

GERALDO RIVERA: Are we headed for a crash? Are we headed — do you hear the bears galloping across Central Park? TRUMP: Well, I hope not, and I think not, but I will say this: The Reform Party nominee will have a lot better chance if there is a crash, and it could — you know, something pretty catastrophic could happen. I don’t think so. I hope it’s going to go on. ... I’m actually rooting for a great economy. I have to tell you. if I have my choice — you mean, do I get more votes? I’d like to see the economy stay. Too many people get hurt the other way.

1999: “If the economy is bad at the time of the election — and you know, we have a long way to go, and lots of things can happen — the Reform Party candidate would, if it’s the right candidate, have a good chance.” (Matt Lauer interview)

2004: While discussing the construction of Trump Place: “To be honest, the near collapse of New York during the 1990s is what got it done. If New York had been doing well, we would never have gotten the zoning for that job. It’s always good to get zoning in bad times and build in good times.” (Playboy interview)

2004: “I don’t want to blame the real estate markets, because I always made a lot of money in bad markets. I love bad markets. You can do very well in a bad market.” (CNN interview)

2006: On predictions that the housing market was headed for a crash: “I sort of hope that happens, because then people like me would go in and buy. … If there is a bubble burst, as they call it, you know you can make a lot of money. If you’re in a good cash position — which I’m in a good cash position today — then people like me would go in and buy like crazy.” (Trump University audiobook “How to Build a Fortune”)

2007: “We’re talking very minor [problems] compared with the depression of the early 1990s. … People have been talking about the end of the cycle for 12 years, and I’m excited if it is. I’ve always made more money in bad markets than in good markets.” (Globe and Mail interview)

2013: “One good aspect of the Obama depression is that it will separate the winners from the losers. If you can make it now, you deserve it!” (Twitter)

April 2016: “You know a really good businessman, when the economy crashes and you’re in the middle of a big job, maybe it’s a building, or a deal or a factory or something, right — the really good ones are the ones that can take a catastrophe and make it good. I’ve taken some deals that should be terrible and made 'em better than if the economy stayed strong. And the reason you lose it is sometimes the economy, and you know, who’s going to be blamed for the economy? The politicians, maybe. But the really good ones are the ones that can take a bad condition, and you go in and you beat up the banks.” (Campaign rally in Pittsburgh)

May 2016: On renegotiating debt: “And you know debt was always sort of interesting to me. Now we’re in a different situation with a country, but I would borrow knowing that if the economy crashed, you could make a deal. And if the economy was good, it was good, so therefore you can’t lose.” (CNBC interview)

As president, Trump has understandably less interest in a downturn — given its implication for his reelection — but even he has suggested that it might be necessary for achieving larger goals. See his comments last month about his trade war with China:

“I am doing this whether it’s good or bad — for your statement about, ‘Oh, will we fall into a recession for two months?’ The fact is, somebody had to take China on. … Whether it’s good for our country or bad for our country, short term, it had to be done.” (Q&A with reporters)