Thursday night, one of the lowest-polling 2020 Democratic presidential candidates made his second appearance in recent weeks on a Fox News prime-time show.

And much like New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s 41-minute shout-fest last month with Sean Hannity, Thursday’s 26-minute interview with Tucker Carlson consisted of more interruptions, deflections and leading questions. You can watch The Fix’s 90-second supercut of Carlson’s interview with de Blasio above.

The duo interrupted each other at the same rate as Hannity and de Blasio did last month. In August, Hannity and de Blasio interrupted each other at least 129 times in 41 minutes, a rate of more than three interruptions per minute. On Thursday, Carlson and de Blasio interrupted each other at least 81 times in 26 minutes, averaging more than three interruptions per minute, according to a Fix count.

While Carlson and de Blasio did seem to agree on some topics, namely de Blasio’s plan to regulate automation, much of the interview consisted of Carlson calling New York City “dirty” and criticizing de Blasio’s positions and actions, including his habit of taking a car across the city to a gym in Brooklyn.

“How can you take an SUV to the gym and back every day, and say that you’re really worried about climate change?” Carlson asked.

“So, it’s a Chrysler Pacifica,” de Blasio replied.

“I know it’s a petty question, but it’s bugged me for years,” Carlson continued.

“It’s a Pacifica. It’s a hybrid electric,” de Blasio also continued.

And on it went.