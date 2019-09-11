

President Trump addresses the media as he departs the White House on Monday. (Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post)

If there was one early 2020 general election poll that should have given President Trump solace about his political standing, it was the July Washington Post-ABC News poll. While other polls have shown Trump trailing pretty much every potential Democratic nominee, that poll showed him virtually tied with everyone not named Joe Biden.

Now that has been taken from him, too.

The new Post-ABC poll is much more in line with other early general election polls, showing Trump trailing the former vice president among registered voters by double digits and also trailing four other Democrats by between four and nine points. Here are what those matchups look like:

There are signs not just that Trump is trailing, but also that he might actually be regressing — at least slightly. The Post-ABC poll shows his approval dropping among registered voters from 47 percent in July — what was then a high for his presidency — to 40 percent today. If you look at it and other nationally representative polls, his average approval has dropped from 43 percent in June to 41 percent today. That seems to owe, at least in part, to increasing reservations about the direction of the economy and the fact that his trade war with China is unpopular, with 56 percent of registered voters disapproving and only 35 percent approving.

But even if you accept that not much has fundamentally changed, the new poll is bad for Trump. It accounts for Biden’s second-largest lead (15 points) over Trump since launching his campaign. And Biden’s biggest lead (16 points) came just two weeks ago in a Quinnipiac University poll.

Trump’s nine-point deficit against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) (52-43) is tied for his second-highest in high-quality national polls. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) seven-point lead (51-44) is tied for her second-biggest, too. And Sen. Kamala D. Harris’s (D-Calif.) seven-point lead is her third-biggest.

And it’s not the only poll released Wednesday suggesting trouble lies ahead. A new Quinnipiac University poll in Texas shows 48 percent of voters in that state say they would “definitely not” vote for him. This is in a state he carried by nine points in 2016. Only 35 percent say they will definitely vote for him.

Now for the giant caveat: As Dan Balz and Emily Guskin note in their write-up, no Democrat has an unfavorable rating over 39 percent in the new Post-ABC poll, and all of them are viewed at least slightly more positively than negatively by voters. If that were to hold, it would be nearly impossible for Trump to win.

But the likelihood that that will hold is almost nil. In American politics today, it’s rare for a politician who is well-known to stay above water in their image ratings (i.e., having a favorable or approval rating higher than their unfavorable or disapproval rating). Once the campaign gets going, people who don’t know much about these Democrats will begin to find things that they don’t like. And Trump has a talent for getting down in the political mud with his opponents.

The 2016 election showed just how fruitful that can be. While 6 in 10 Americans didn’t like Trump, by the end of the campaign, that was also true of his opponent, Hillary Clinton. The question is how much of that was because Clinton was already a polarizing figure in American politics or was just a bad candidate.

Maybe the 2020 Democrats will fare better; maybe not. The most popular Democrat, Biden (53 percent favorable vs. 37 percent unfavorable), has already suffered from stumbles on the campaign trail, and some Democrats are worried about what that could mean if and when it continues. Sanders is popular, but he also avoided many attacks in his 2016 campaign against Clinton, and his brand of democratic socialism could be a harder sell once people become familiar with it. The rest of the top Democrats — Warren, Harris and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg — are less well-known, meaning much remains to be seen about how they will wear on the American people.

But while Trump won in 2016 on the strength of voters who didn’t like both him and Clinton, limited early signs show that may be reversed in 2020 — in which case it would be very, very difficult for him to win even if he drags his Democratic opponent down.

All of that said, it’s very early, of course. What we can say is that the incumbent president seems to have his work cut out for him.