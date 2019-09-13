When Former House Speaker John A. Boehner retired from Congress, he was gifted a portrait painted by a very famous artist: former president George W. Bush.

Boehner revealed his likeness in an interview with Barstool Sports; podcast host Uncle Chaps tweeted out an image of the painting on Friday.

Me and @katebarstool interviewed John Boehner yesterday. He let us see something that no one else had before. When he was leaving the position of Speaker of the House, he asked President George W Bush to paint his official portrait. Here it is pic.twitter.com/34T0PwjTdZ — chaps (@UncleChaps) September 13, 2019

A Boehner spokesman confirmed the painting was a parting gift from the former president. It will not, however, be the official portrait hanging in the Speaker’s Lobby.

Bush took up painting as a post-presidency hobby and first exhibited his portraits of world leaders, including one of a purse-lipped Russian President Vladimir Putin. In 2017, he released a book called “Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors,” which was a tribute to the servicemen and women who served after Sept. 11, 2001.

Boehner and Bush remain close in retirement. In a 2017 interview with Politico Magazine, Boehner referred to them as “two peas in the same pod” noting how they both approached their stressful jobs with a similar easygoing manner.

Kate Mannion of Barstool Sports added a fun anecdote that Bush had originally painted Boehner with white hair. She tweeted that Boehner texted him something along the lines of “What the heck?”

A few hours later, Bush sent an updated salt and pepper version.