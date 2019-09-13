When Former House Speaker John A. Boehner retired from Congress, he was gifted a portrait painted by a very famous artist: former president George W. Bush.
Boehner revealed his likeness in an interview with Barstool Sports; podcast host Uncle Chaps tweeted out an image of the painting on Friday.
A Boehner spokesman confirmed the painting was a parting gift from the former president. It will not, however, be the official portrait hanging in the Speaker’s Lobby.
Bush took up painting as a post-presidency hobby and first exhibited his portraits of world leaders, including one of a purse-lipped Russian President Vladimir Putin. In 2017, he released a book called “Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors,” which was a tribute to the servicemen and women who served after Sept. 11, 2001.
Boehner and Bush remain close in retirement. In a 2017 interview with Politico Magazine, Boehner referred to them as “two peas in the same pod” noting how they both approached their stressful jobs with a similar easygoing manner.
Kate Mannion of Barstool Sports added a fun anecdote that Bush had originally painted Boehner with white hair. She tweeted that Boehner texted him something along the lines of “What the heck?”
A few hours later, Bush sent an updated salt and pepper version.