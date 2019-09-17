The Democratic National Committee raised the bar for debate qualification this fall in an attempt to narrow the field. But because of a quirk in the party’s rules, there are already more candidates qualified for the October debate than there were for September’s.

The next debate is set for Tuesday, Oct. 15, with a possible second night added, depending on how many candidates qualify. The DNC hasn’t said how many qualifiers mean the field will be divided into two nights of debate, though they have previously capped it at 10 on stage at a time. Eleven candidates have already qualified, with billionaire activist Tom Steyer set for his debut on the stage.

Who has qualified for each debate

Who has qualified for each debate

First debate Fourth Second Third Biden Booker Buttigieg Castro Harris Klobuchar O'Rourke Sanders Warren Yang Steyer Bennet de Blasio Delaney Gabbard Dropped out Gillibrand Dropped out Hickenlooper Inslee Dropped out Ryan Williamson Swalwell Dropped out Bullock Messam Dropped out Moulton Sestak Requirements to qualify First and second debates Third and fourth debates 1% in 3 polls or 65,000 donors 2% in 4 polls and 130,000 donors

According to the DNC’s rules, candidates must register at least 2 percent in four DNC-approved polls and earn donations from at least 130,000 individuals by Oct. 1 to qualify for the fourth debate. That gave candidates an additional five weeks to reach the same goals as the previous debate.

The tougher qualification rules did have some impact. Five candidates dropped out of the race in July and August: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). But 20 Democrats remain.

Two other candidates have registered at least 2 percent in any qualifying poll: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) and author Marianne Williamson. Both say they have met the individual donor threshold.

Candidates on the bubble

Pollsters don’t typically announce their release schedules in advance, so it is not clear how many more chances Williamson or Gabbard will have to qualify before the Oct. 1 deadline. But a qualifying poll has been released roughly every three days in recent months.

A less publicized DNC rule requires each of a candidate’s four polls to come from different pollsters, or from different geographic areas. Gabbard earned 2 percent in a recent CNN-SSRS national poll, but it didn’t count toward her total because she had already earned 2 percent in the August version of the same poll.

How each candidate has polled

How each candidate has polled

Polled at least 2% Polled less than 2% At least 2%, but poll is duplicate Deadline for September debate (Aug. 28) Biden IA SC NH NH SC IA SC IA IA NV NH SC June 28 Sept. 17 Buttigieg Harris Sanders Warren Booker O'Rourke Yang Klobuchar Castro Steyer Not included in polls Not yet qualified Gabbard Williamson

Ashlyn Still contributed to this report.

About this report

This analysis is based on rules set by the DNC. Individual donor numbers are reported by the campaigns. Polling totals are based on numbers compiled by Politico.