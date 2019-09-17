The Democratic National Committee raised the bar for debate qualification this fall in an attempt to narrow the field. But because of a quirk in the party’s rules, there are already more candidates qualified for the October debate than there were for September’s.
The next debate is set for Tuesday, Oct. 15, with a possible second night added, depending on how many candidates qualify. The DNC hasn’t said how many qualifiers mean the field will be divided into two nights of debate, though they have previously capped it at 10 on stage at a time. Eleven candidates have already qualified, with billionaire activist Tom Steyer set for his debut on the stage.
Who has qualified for each debate
First
debate
Fourth
Second
Third
Biden
Booker
Buttigieg
Castro
Harris
Klobuchar
O’Rourke
Sanders
Warren
Yang
Steyer
Bennet
de Blasio
Delaney
Gabbard
Dropped out
Gillibrand
Dropped out
Hickenlooper
Inslee
Dropped out
Ryan
Williamson
Swalwell
Dropped out
Bullock
Messam
Dropped out
Moulton
Sestak
Requirements to qualify
First and second
debates
Third and fourth
debates
1% in 3 polls
or
65,000 donors
2% in 4 polls
and
130,000 donors
First
debate
Fourth
Second
Third
Biden
Booker
Buttigieg
Castro
Harris
Klobuchar
O’Rourke
Sanders
Warren
Yang
Steyer
Bennet
de Blasio
Delaney
Gabbard
Dropped out
Gillibrand
Hickenlooper
Dropped out
Inslee
Dropped out
Ryan
Williamson
Swalwell
Dropped out
Bullock
Messam
Dropped out
Moulton
Sestak
Requirements to qualify
First and second
debates
Third and fourth
debates
1% in 3 polls
or
65,000 donors
2% in 4 polls
and
130,000 donors
First
debate
Fourth
Second
Third
Biden
Booker
Buttigieg
Castro
Harris
Klobuchar
O’Rourke
Sanders
Warren
Yang
Steyer
Bennet
de Blasio
Delaney
Gabbard
Gillibrand
Dropped out
Hickenlooper
Dropped out
Inslee
Dropped out
Ryan
Williamson
Swalwell
Dropped out
Bullock
Messam
Moulton
Dropped out
Sestak
Requirements to qualify
First and second
debates
Third and fourth
debates
1% in 3 polls
or
65,000 donors
2% in 4 polls
and
130,000 donors
According to the DNC’s rules, candidates must register at least 2 percent in four DNC-approved polls and earn donations from at least 130,000 individuals by Oct. 1 to qualify for the fourth debate. That gave candidates an additional five weeks to reach the same goals as the previous debate.
The tougher qualification rules did have some impact. Five candidates dropped out of the race in July and August: Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), former Colorado governor John Hickenlooper, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.). But 20 Democrats remain.
[We’re asking 2020 Democrats where they stand on key issues]
Two other candidates have registered at least 2 percent in any qualifying poll: Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) and author Marianne Williamson. Both say they have met the individual donor threshold.
Candidates on the bubble
Candidates who have polled at or above 2% since June 28 but not frequently enough to qualify
Polled at least 2%
CANDIDATE
QUALIFYING POLLS
NH
Tulsi Gabbard
Needs 2 more
Marianne Williamson
Needs 3 more
Candidates who have polled at or above 2% since June 28 but not frequently enough to qualify
Polled at least 2%
CANDIDATE
QUALIFYING POLLS
NH
Tulsi Gabbard
Needs 2 more
Marianne Williamson
Needs 3 more
Candidates who have polled at or above 2% since June 28 but not frequently enough to qualify
Polled at least 2%
Candidate
Qualifying polls
Needs 2 more
Tulsi Gabbard
NH
Marianne Williamson
Needs 3 more
Pollsters don’t typically announce their release schedules in advance, so it is not clear how many more chances Williamson or Gabbard will have to qualify before the Oct. 1 deadline. But a qualifying poll has been released roughly every three days in recent months.
A less publicized DNC rule requires each of a candidate’s four polls to come from different pollsters, or from different geographic areas. Gabbard earned 2 percent in a recent CNN-SSRS national poll, but it didn’t count toward her total because she had already earned 2 percent in the August version of the same poll.
How each candidate has polled
Polled at least 2%
Polled less than 2%
At least 2%,
but poll is duplicate
Deadline for
September debate
(Aug. 28)
Biden
IA
SC
NH
NH
SC
IA
SC
IA
IA
NV
NH
SC
June 28
Sept. 17
Buttigieg
Harris
Sanders
Warren
Booker
O’Rourke
Yang
Klobuchar
Castro
Steyer
Not included
in polls
Not yet qualified
Gabbard
Williamson
At least 2%, but poll is duplicate
Polled at least 2%
Polled less than 2%
Deadline for
September debate
(Aug. 28)
June 28
Sept. 17
IA
SC
NH
NH
SC
IA
SC
IA
IA
NV
NH
SC
Biden
Buttigieg
Harris
Sanders
Warren
Booker
O’Rourke
Yang
Klobuchar
Castro
Not included
in polls
Steyer
Not yet qualified
Gabbard
Williamson
Polled at least 2%
At least 2%, but poll is duplicate
Polled less than 2%
Deadline for
September debate
(Aug. 28)
June 28
Sept. 17
IA
SC
NH
NH
SC
IA
SC
IA
IA
NV
NH
SC
Biden
Buttigieg
Harris
Sanders
Warren
Booker
O’Rourke
Yang
Klobuchar
Castro
Not included
in polls
Steyer
Not yet qualified
Gabbard
Williamson
Ashlyn Still contributed to this report.
About this report
This analysis is based on rules set by the DNC. Individual donor numbers are reported by the campaigns. Polling totals are based on numbers compiled by Politico.