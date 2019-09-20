

An Arizona gun store is crediting a major sales bump to Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke after turning his recent call for a buyback of high-powered firearms into a promotional event.

Alpha Dog Guns in Tempe, Ariz. sold out of AR-15 and other rifles within four hours of running a discount dubbed the “Beto Special,” owner Matt Boggs said Thursday during an appearance on “Fox & Friends First.” The sales gimmick, which priced rifles around $350, was prompted by O’Rourke’s comment during last week’s Democratic presidential candidate in Texas that he was committed to a mandatory gun buyback of certain high-powered firearms.

“If it’s a weapon that was designed to kill people on a battlefield, if the high-impact, high-velocity round when it hits your body shreds everything inside of your body because it was designed to do that, so that you would bleed to death on a battlefield not be able to get up and kill one of our soldiers,” O’Rourke said on the debate stage. “When we see that being used against children . . . hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

Alpha Dog Guns launched its sale the next morning and said on Facebook it was “discounting AR15′s to such a low price that EVERY AMERICAN can afford one.”

Thursday, the National Rifle Association sent a tweet that mockingly called O’Rourke the “AR-15 salesman of the month.”

O’Rourke’s campaign didn’t immediately respond to request for comment.

Boggs, the store’s owner, insists there was no grand strategy behind the promotion.

“We didn’t really start this off to be a political statement by any stretch of the imagination. I just happened to hop on Facebook and see his comments, and I was like, ‘Well maybe I’ll sell 20 rifles and see what happens,’” he told Fox.

Boggs said the reaction to the “Beto Special” in his community has been positive; he disputed O’Rourke’s claim — which drew cheers during the debate — that legal gun owners were warm to the idea of a mandatory buyback.

“I don’t know anyone who owns an AR or an AK who is willing to actually give them up,” Boggs said in the interview. “You’re giving up your Second Amendment right.”

A recent Washington Post-ABC News opinion poll showed that while a majority of respondents favored gun-control measures such as background checks and so-called “red flag laws,” attitudes over mandatory buybacks of assault weapons were more evenly split. (They diverge more sharply across party lines.)

O’Rourke has staked out the most aggressive stance on gun control among the field of Democratic presidential hopefuls, making it a central campaign issue following a mass shooting that killed 22 people in his hometown of El Paso in August. In addition to his support for gun buybacks, O’Rourke also favors universal background checks, a national gun registry and tightening federal gun-trafficking laws.

O’Rourke’s stance on firearm confiscation has drawn the ire not only of President Trump but of some of the presidential hopeful’s fellow Democrats, too.

“I frankly think that clip will be played for years at Second Amendment rallies with organizations that try to scare people by saying Democrats are coming for your guns,” Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.) told CNN the day after O’Rourke’s debate remark. “I don’t think a majority of the Senate or the country is going to embrace mandatory buybacks. We need to focus on what we can get done.”

Despite the pushback from some of his fellow party members, O’Rourke is doubling down: He blasted Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.), saying that his fellow Democrat has accomplished “absolutely nothing” on gun control.

“Ask Chuck Schumer what he’s been able to get done,” O’Rourke said, speaking to reporters after a town hall in Aurora, Colo., on Thursday night. “We still don’t have [universal] background checks. Didn’t have them when he was in the majority, either. So, you know, the game that he’s played, the politics that he’s pursued have given us absolutely nothing and have produced a situation where we lose nearly 40,000 of our fellow Americans every year.”

O’Rourke made the comments after Schumer downplayed Democrats’ support for a mandatory buyback program for assault-style weapons.

