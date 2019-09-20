

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio ended his presidential run on Friday. (Gretchen Ertl/Reuters)

Here is a hypothetical politics question for you: Which constitutes a worse presidential run? A well-respected mayor who entered the race as a front-runner but failed to win a single delegate or a mayor who lost reelection as mayor, declined to continue in politics, joined the predecessor to the Air Force and then fell out of a plane to his death?

I’d say it’s about even.

Granted, the fate of former New York mayor John Mitchel (who served until 1917) was not a happy one, but at least he avoided the ignominy of that asterisk that lingers over the shoulders of politicians who try and fail to win the presidency. Much less those who end up as case studies in how precisely not to seek election to the White House. But we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

On Friday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio became the fifth New York mayor to actively flirt with a presidential run and fail to achieve it. Since the five boroughs merged in 1898 to form the city we know today, there have been 19 mayors — meaning that about 1 in 4 have figured they could parlay management of the country’s largest metropolis into managing every metropolis in the country. De Blasio’s, though, was a particularly bad attempt.

For the purposes of clarity, let’s set aside the 14 mayors who never actively explored running for the presidency, though I am firmly of the opinion that the idea of being elected president occurs to nearly every political candidate at some point, regardless of office held. (“You never know,” Ottumwa, Iowa, city councilor Fictional Monroe thinks, regarding a souvenir Washington, D.C., snow globe. “You just never know.”) That means we will not compare de Blasio’s bid to Mitchel’s post-mayoral experience, or to the nonexistent presidential bids of the various mayors who lost reelection and dropped out of politics, or to the various mayors who resigned under what would only be described as “ethical clouds” by someone who would refer to a Category 5 hurricane as a “drizzle.”

It means that we will not compare de Blasio’s bid to the fate of William Jay Gaynor, who was considered as a possible presidential contender until he got on a boat while still mayor and died of a heart attack. One factor that may have contributed to his untimely death was having been shot in the neck three years earlier by a city employee who had been fired. The shooting was captured by a photographer from the New York Tribune and ran on the front page of the paper.



(New York Tribune, Aug. 10, 1910, via Library of Congress)

I mention that because, what a story!

So without further tragic historical asides, here are the five presidential bids by New York mayors, ranked from most to least successful.

1. George McClellan Jr.

The most successful presidential bid from a New York mayor came from a legacy. George McClellan Jr. was the son of Civil War general George McClellan, who tried to parlay having been demoted by Abraham Lincoln into a challenge to Lincoln’s reelection in 1864. The elder McClellan was demolished, winning only two states — though, thanks to the era and the existence of the Confederacy, that was not as bad a showing as it would be today.

Anyway, McClellan Jr. ran in 1904. He earned three delegates at the Democratic convention in an era before state-by-state primaries, good enough for a tie for ninth place. By contrast the eventual nominee, Alton Parker, had 658 delegate votes in the first tally.

Again: This is the best a New York mayor has ever done in a presidential contest.

2. John Lindsay

John Lindsay was handsome. That’s the thing that you hear first about Lindsay in nearly any telling, and who are we to buck tradition? He was also mayor during the late 1960s, a tumultuous time nationally and for the city itself. Various strikes destabilized day-to-day life in New York, and a violent encounter between a group of construction workers and antiwar protesters became a national symbol of tensions over Vietnam.

This, handsome ol’ Lindsay figured, was a good jumping-off point for seeking the 1972 Democratic nomination. (He had been elected as a Republican but switched parties, which will become a theme here.) He got more than 6 percent of the vote in the Florida primary, good enough for fifth place, then did about the same in Wisconsin. He dropped out soon after.

Lindsay’s true claim to fame comes from being the inspiration for the mayor of Gotham City in the wonderfully terrible 1960s Batman television show. In one two-part episode, Mayor “Linseed” is challenged by the Penguin for reelection, fares badly in polling and drops out. Batman steps in, beats the Penguin literally and politically and then just hands the mayorship back to Linseed.

I mention that because, what a story!

3. Michael Bloomberg

Michael Bloomberg was elected mayor of New York City three times — the third time after getting the city council to approve an extension of term limits so he could do so. (The council acquiesced in part so that some of the sitting members could similarly run again.)

With New-York-billionaires-running-for-president being a thing at the time, Bloomberg flirted with a run in 2016, arguing that a contest between Donald Trump and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) would offer a choice only between two ideological poles. Bloomberg — who had been a Republican, a Democrat and an independent as mayor — suggested that he would represent a middle-of-the-road option. When Hillary Clinton became the likely Democratic nominee, Bloomberg decided against running and endorsed her at the Democratic convention.

By deciding against running for president, Bloomberg became the third-most-successful presidential candidate in New York City mayoral history.

4. Bill de Blasio

How is Bloomberg’s non-run more successful than de Blasio’s actual run? Because of this chart right here.



(Philip Bump/The Washington Post)

Not only did New Yorkers not want de Blasio to run in the first place, and not only did de Blasio only sporadically earn any support at all in national polls, and not only did only one (one!) resident of New York City say he supported de Blasio for the Democratic nomination in a recent poll but de Blasio’s presidential bid also eroded his already shaky support in the city itself. In March, before de Blasio announced his candidacy, President Trump was viewed about as favorably as unfavorably in New York. In that same poll from Siena College, de Blasio’s unfavorable rating in New York City is now near 60 percent.

In other words, his presidential bid failed to earn him the presidency and also worsened his position in the job he already holds. That is worse than never running at all.

5. Rudy Giuliani

But that’s still better than what happened to Rudy Giuliani.

People who started paying attention to American politics only in the Trump era likely know Giuliani as the combative, often baffling frontman for Trump’s legal team. But that’s not the Giuliani America knew about 15 years ago. Then, Giuliani was “America’s Mayor,” an effusive title given to him for his stewardship of New York in the months after the 9/11 attacks. It was an honorific that Giuliani hoped he could leverage into the Republican presidential nomination in 2008.

There were warning signs, though. Despite Giuliani’s national popularity, he was viewed with skepticism in New York City. He had explored a run for the Senate in 2000, where he would have faced off against Hillary Clinton, but for personal reasons — his health, the revelation of an extramarital affair — he decided against running. Because Giuliani was a former prosecutor, New Yorkers were familiar with the brashness and inconsistency the country now sees regularly.

Leading into 2008, though, Giuliani was well positioned. He led the field by a healthy margin in early primary polling, and the country looked to be poised for the Giuliani-Clinton battle that had fallen apart eight years earlier.

But then Giuliani decided on an odd strategy: Skip the early states and focus on Florida, where a large population of former New Yorkers could power a sweeping victory. Among other problems with that strategy, Giuliani watched as, in state after state, other candidates won votes and media attention. Mike Huckabee won Iowa. John McCain won New Hampshire. Mitt Romney won his home state of Michigan and then Nevada. McCain eked out a win in South Carolina. By the time Florida rolled around, Giuliani was an afterthought, and he came in third. He then dropped out.

Now, you may debate whether this was a worse showing than de Blasio’s, which is fair. After all, at least Giuliani earned actual votes — nearly 600,000, in fact. De Blasio, however, at least fulfilled expectations: Everyone figured he would do terribly, and he did. On that metric, Giuliani’s campaign was a bigger failure.

The good news for him, though, is this. At some point in the not-too-distant future, the odds are good that another New York mayor will try and fail at winning the presidency. And that inevitable failure might somehow manage to break Giuliani’s record.