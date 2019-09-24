

President Trump speaks with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during a news conference Friday. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

We learned late Monday that President Trump ordered the withholding of military aid to Ukraine about one week before his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on July 25. It’s a detail that will add to questions about whether Trump was tying the aid the eastern European country investigating the Bidens.

A whistleblower complaint alleges that someone — apparently Trump — might have made an inappropriate “promise” to a foreign leader. Trump has denied this, but he has admitted to discussing the Bidens with Zelensky on that call, and he has also suggested it would be okay for him to withhold money from a country that doesn’t root out “corruption.”

The situation has Democrats inching closer to impeachment of Trump, whom they accuse of leveraging his office for personal political gain.

With everything evolving quickly, we’ve put together the following timeline. It will be updated as needed.

2014-2015

Feb. 22, 2014. Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych is ousted from power during a popular uprising in the country. He flees to Russia. Yanukovych came to power with the assistance of political consultant Paul Manafort, who worked for Yanukovych’s Party of Regions.

After his ouster, Ukrainian officials begin a wide-ranging investigation into corruption in the country.

May 13, 2014. Hunter Biden, the son of then-Vice President Joe Biden, joins the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings. It is owned by oligarch Mykola Zlochevsky, one of the numerous subjects of the Ukrainian corruption probe.

Sept. 24, 2015. The U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Geoffrey Pyatt, blasts Ukraine Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin in a speech in Odessa, Ukraine. He points to a “glaring problem” that threatens the good work regional leaders are doing: “the failure of the institution of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine to successfully fight internal corruption."

“The United States stands behind those who challenge these bad actors,” Pyatt adds.

Dec. 8, 2015. In Kiev, Biden tells Ukrainian leaders to fire Shokin or lose more than $1 billion in loan guarantees. Biden joins many Western leaders in urging Shokin’s ouster.

2016

Feb. 10, 2016. The International Monetary Fund threatens to halt a bailout program for Ukraine unless the country addresses its corruption issues.

March 29, 2016. Shokin is ousted from his position by Ukraine’s parliament.

The same day, Manafort is hired by Donald Trump’s presidential campaign to aid in securing Republican National Convention delegates.

May 12, 2016. Yuriy Lutsenko becomes prosecutor general of Ukraine, replacing Shokin.

June 20, 2016. Manafort becomes the head of Trump’s campaign after campaign manager Corey Lewandowski is fired.

Aug. 14, 2016. Ukrainian officials reveal the existence of a handwritten ledger suggesting that Manafort had received off-the-books payments from Yanukovych’s political party to the tune of millions of dollars. These payments are ultimately part of criminal charges filed against Manafort in the United States.

Aug. 19, 2016. Manafort is fired from Trump’s campaign.

Nov. 8, 2016. Donald Trump is elected president.

2017—2018

Jan. 12, 2017. Probes of Burisma are finalized and closed, according to the company, though Lutsenko later tells Bloomberg that one sale of an oil storage terminal will still be probed.

Jan. 23, 2018. At an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations, Biden first describes the pressure he put on Ukraine’s government.

“They were walking out to a press conference. I said, nah, I’m not going to — or, we’re not going to give you the billion dollars. They said, you have no authority. You’re not the president. I said, call him,” Biden says. “I said, I’m telling you, you’re not getting the billion dollars. I said, you’re not getting the billion. I’m going to be leaving here in, I think it was about six hours. I looked at them and said: I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well, son of a bitch, he got fired. And they put in place someone who was solid at the time.”

May 2, 2018. The New York Times reports that Ukrainian officials had decided to halt assisting special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s investigation out of concern that doing so would harm their relationship with Trump’s administration.

2019

March 20. Lutsenko alleges U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch gave him “a list of people whom we should not prosecute,” in an interview with The Hill. The U.S. State Department calls the claim an “outright fabrication,” but Trump promotes the story in a tweet.

“John Solomon: As Russia Collusion fades, Ukrainian plot to help Clinton emerges.” @seanhannity @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2019

April. Hunter Biden’s term as a board member ends, and he leaves Burisma.

April 18. Lutsenko walks back his claim that Yovanovitch gave him a list of people not to prosecute.

April 21. Volodymyr Zelensky, a former TV comedian, is elected president of Ukraine with 73 percent of the vote. Trump calls him to offer his congratulations.

May 7. Yovanovitch is recalled by the State Department, two months before her scheduled departure date. Democrats allege a “political hit job” aimed at creating a pretext to remove her.

May 9. Giuliani says he will travel to Ukraine to push for investigations “because that information will be very, very helpful to my client, and may turn out to be helpful to my government.”

May 11. Giuliani cancels his Ukraine trip amid a backlash over the propriety of a personal aide to the president seeking damaging information about a political opponent from a foreign government.

May 19. In an interview with Fox News, Trump explicitly references Biden’s efforts in Ukraine.

“Biden, he calls them and says ‘Don’t you dare persecute, if you don’t fire this prosecutor’ — The prosecutor was after his son,” Trump says. “Then he said ‘If you fire the prosecutor, you’ll be okay. And if you don’t fire the prosecutor, we’re not giving you $2 billion in loan guarantees,’ or whatever he was supposed to give. Can you imagine if I did that?”

Again, the Burisma probe was dormant at the time, according to U.S. an Ukrainian officials, and there was no evidence it focused on any actions by the Bidens.

May 20. Zelensky is inaugurated as the new president of Ukraine.

May 23. The administration notifies Congress that it intends to release aid money to Ukraine.

June 13. In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos, Trump says that he might accept electoral assistance from a foreign government, if offered.

“I think you might want to listen, there isn’t anything wrong with listening,” Trump says. “If somebody called from a country, Norway, ‘We have information on your opponent'? Oh, I think I’d want to hear it.”

The chairwoman of the Federal Election Commission subsequently points out on Twitter that this would be illegal.

July 12. Axios reports that Trump and Coats are at odds, with Trump telling confidantes that he wants to remove Coats from his position.

July 16. Lutsenko says there is no evidence of any wrongdoing by the Bidens.

July 18. Trump’s decision to withhold nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine is communicated to the State and Defense Departments. Members of Congress are told that the hold is part of an “interagency delay.”

July 22. Shokin tells The Post that he was removed over the Biden issue.

“I will answer that the activities of Burisma, the involvement of his son, Hunter Biden, and the [prosecutor general’s office] investigators on his tail, are the only, I emphasize, the only motives for organizing my resignation,” he says. Other Ukrainian officials have cast doubt on this and said the investigation had long been dormant when Shokin was removed.

July 25. Trump and Zelensky speak on the phone. According to Post reporting, Trump repeatedly brings up Ukraine investigating the Bidens, but he reportedly does not bring up military or intelligence aid, indicating the call may not have included and explicit quid pro quo.

July 28. Trump announces that Coats will resign in August.

July 31. Trump holds a phone call with Putin. The call is first reported by the Russians; the White House doesn’t confirm it until late that evening. The Russians, in a much more substantial readout than the United States, claim Trump and Putin spoke about restoring full relations one day.

Early August. At some point this month, Giuliani travels to Spain to meet with a representative of the Zelensky government. According to the New York Times, that meeting involved Giuliani’s encouraging Zelensky’s government to investigate Hunter Biden.

Aug. 3. Zelensky announces that he will travel to the U.S. to meet with Trump in Washington in September.

Aug. 8. Trump announces Joseph Maguire would take Coats’s job as DNI in an acting capacity. In doing so, he bypasses Sue Gordon, who had been Coats’s No. 2 at DNI and was a career intelligence official with bipartisan support. Gordon would resign.

Aug. 12. An anonymous whistleblower files a complaint with the inspector general for the intelligence community. The contents of the whistleblower complaint are still secret. Intelligence community Inspector General Michael Atkinson will later determine the complaint to be credible and a matter of “urgent concern,” triggering a legally required disclosure to the House and Senate intelligence committees.

Aug. 15. Coats and Gordon officially leave their positions.

Late August. Lawmakers raise concerns about Ukraine aid being withheld, citing its importance to defend the former Soviet republic from Russia.

Sept. 1. Zelensky and Vice President Pence meet as various world leaders are in Poland for a ceremony commemorating World War II. Trump had originally been slated to attend the ceremony but remained in the U.S. to monitor Hurricane Dorian.

Sept. 2. Pence says he didn’t discuss Biden with Zelensky, but that he did suggest aid was contingent on rooting out corruption.

“As President Trump had me make clear, we have great concerns about issues of corruption,” Pence said. “The president wants to be assured that those resources are truly making their way to the kind of investments that will contribute to security and stability in Ukraine.”

Early September. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) travels to Ukraine and meets with Zelensky. He later tells NBC’s Chuck Todd that Zelensky had expressed concern about Giuliani’s overtures.

Sept. 5. The Post editorial board writes that it had been “reliably told” that Trump was “attempting to force Mr. Zelensky to intervene in the 2020 U.S. presidential election by launching an investigation of the leading Democratic candidate, Joe Biden.”

Sept. 9. Atkinson notifies the House and Senate intelligence committees that a whistleblower has filed a complaint, but he does not reveal its contents or substance.

Sept. 10. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) writes to Maguire demanding Congress receive the complaint.

Trump announces on Twitter that national security adviser John Bolton has resigned. Trump says it came at his request; Bolton quickly indicates he offered first.

I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow." — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019

Sept. 11. The Trump administration releases the Ukraine aid it had been withholding.

Sept. 13. Schiff subpoenas Maguire to compel him to disclose the whistleblower complaint.

According to Schiff, the DNI’s office, in a letter from counsel, indicates the whistleblower complain is being withheld because of confidentially and potentially privileged communications by people outside the intelligence community. It is assumed that this refers to Trump.

Sept. 17. Maguire says he will not testify or hand over the whistleblower complaint. Schiff said Maguire told him he couldn’t “because he is being instructed not to, that this involved a higher authority, someone above.”

Sept. 18. The Post reports the complaint involves Trump’s communications with a foreign leader and some kind of “promise” that was made.

Sept. 19. Atkinson briefs Congress in a closed-door session, telling them the complaint involved multiple events and no single communication. The Post reports the complaint involves Ukraine.

That evening, Giuliani appears on CNN and denies any wrongdoing by Trump, but also suggests it would be okay if Trump withheld aid in exchange for Ukraine investigating the Bidens.

“The reality is the president of the United States has every right to say to another leader of a foreign country, ‘You got to straighten up before we give you a lot of money,’ ” Giuliani said. “It is perfectly appropriate for [Trump] to ask a foreign government to investigate this massive crime that was made by a former vice president.”

Sept. 23. Trump suggests aid to Ukraine may have been withheld over “corruption” issues — without citing the Bidens.

“If you don’t talk about corruption, why would you give money to a country that you think is corrupt?” Trump said. “So it’s very important that, on occasion, you speak to somebody about corruption.”

Sept. 24. Trump confirms he withheld the funding but suggests it was because other European countries should pay for Ukraine’s military aid.

Sept. 25. Trump is scheduled to meet with Zelensky at the United Nations.

Sept. 26. Maguire is slated to testify to the House Intelligence Committee. (He has agreed to do so.)