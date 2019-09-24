“He’s not a war hero,” Trump said of McCain, who had been shot down while serving as a pilot in the Vietnam War and then held as a prisoner for more than five years. “He’s a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.”

As might be expected when an outsider attacks a revered political figure in personal terms, Trump was quickly lambasted by his 2016 primary opponents and others in the Republican establishment. The move was seen by political observers as potentially fatal to Trump’s campaign — a campaign that had been broadly expected to collapse at any point, anyway.

What Trump needed, what his still-fragile base of support needed, was a rationale for why Trump would say something like that. And in short order, they were presented with one.

“I’m very disappointed in John McCain, because the vets are horribly treated in this country,” Trump said in an interview on ABC News the next day. “I’m fighting for the vets. I’ve done a lot for the vets. He’s done nothing to help the vets. And I will tell you, they are living in hell.”

Trump’s claim that he’d “done a lot” for the vets was the subject of its own fact checks later on in the campaign, as was his assertion that McCain hadn’t done much. We can, however, evaluate the extent of Trump’s “fighting for the vets” by looking at what he’d said on the campaign trail.

Before attacking McCain, Trump had mentioned veterans a handful of times. In his campaign announcement, he claimed that “our vets have been abandoned” as part of his riff about bolstering the military. At one point, he tweeted something similar and, on a few occasions, retweeted veterans touting their support for his candidacy.

After? Over the month following the McCain attacks, Trump tweeted about veterans more than three dozen times. He mentioned veterans as a priority in numerous interviews and speeches.

No tweet was more revealing than this:

This story is no longer about John McCain, it’s about our horribly treated vets. Illegals are treated better than our wonderful veterans. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2015

For his supporters, this was the point explicitly. Trump was somehow defending the veterans when he attacked McCain in personal terms without mentioning the veterans, and we move forward from there.

This is, in almost its purest form, gaslighting. Trump was obviously not criticizing McCain because of his treatment of the veterans. He was obviously just attacking McCain in raw terms. Recognizing the political problems of that response, Trump tried to convince the world that something else entirely had happened — and that his critics were the oddballs for not accepting his new explanation.

All of this is worth rehashing in the moment because this tactic has become something of a pattern for Trump: He will make a comment or a story will come out, and he will try to recast it in terms much more favorable to him and his presidency.

That pattern holds for the most recent scandal to descend on his administration. The Post and other outlets have reported that Trump tried to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dig up dirt on former vice president Joe Biden — and that Trump’s decision to delay aid to Ukraine may have been related to that push.

In response, Trump’s defenders went into overdrive suggesting that Biden, his son Hunter, the media or the whistleblower who filed a complaint apparently related to Trump’s Ukraine efforts were more guilty than Trump himself. But Trump has, over the past several days, made clear that the facts are right — it’s just the motivations that he disputes.

For example: Trump’s withholding the money from Ukraine wasn’t about pressuring Zelensky to probe Biden but, instead, about “corruption.”

“It’s very important to talk about corruption,” Trump said on Monday. He added: “Why would you give money to a country that you think is corrupt?”

A search of Factba.se, a website that compiles all of Trump’s tweets and remarks, suggests that Trump had never talked about corruption in Ukraine before this week — with the exception of highlighting a New York Times reporter’s tweet about Biden back in May. He has, however, repeatedly talked about corruption: the corrupt media, the corrupt Washington establishment, corrupt political opponents, corrupt politicians in Puerto Rico. At times, Trump has praised foreign leaders for addressing corruption (as in Nigeria and Romania), but those are generally prepared remarks.

In other words, Trump’s purported concerns about corruption in Ukraine emerged publicly only after he needed a rationale for withholding aid to that country. When he met with the former president of the country in 2017, for example, he didn’t mention any concerns about corruption.

On Tuesday morning, Trump offered a new explanation for withholding the money: Europe wasn’t paying up.

“My complaint has always been, and I’d withhold again and I’ll continue to withhold until such time as Europe and other nations contribute to Ukraine because they’re not doing it,” Trump said in New York.

As The Post has reported, European countries have provided $16.5 billion in grants to the country since 2014.

Perhaps more important in this case, none of these concerns were raised to Congress when the administration decided not to provide the aid.

“Administration officials were instructed to tell lawmakers that the delays were part of an ‘interagency process’ but to give them no additional information — a pattern that continued for nearly two months, until the White House released the funds on the night of Sept. 11,” The Post reported on Monday night. If the issue was corruption or, now, a lack of European funding, why not simply make that clear to Congress? Why not advocate for those things publicly?

Occam would tell us that the answer to that question is straightforward: because those weren’t the reasons for withholding the aid. Any more than Trump’s frustration with John McCain was born of McCain’s insufficient efforts to advance legislation dealing with veterans.

For Trump’s allies, though, those assertions of his being concerned about corruption are an effective rejoinder.

“What [Americans] can be confident of is that throughout this process, that all of our administration’s contacts, the president’s conversation, all of my discussions with President Zelensky, were all based upon proper considerations of how we support Ukraine,” Vice President Pence said on Monday night — “how we support their effort to end an era of corruption in their government and advance the interest of their sovereignty.”

Pence was speaking to Fox News’s Sean Hannity.