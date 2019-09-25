President Trump is framing his July phone call with Ukraine’s president as if there’s nothing to see here. But there is something there: Trump repeatedly urged the president to investigate his political rival, former vice president Joe Biden, offering up that the United States has been “very, very good” to Ukraine.

There was no explicit quid pro quo in the rough transcript released Wednesday by the White House. But does that mean it was okay for the president to use his leverage to try to get dirt on a political rival? From a foreign country, no less?

Republicans in Congress have largely publicly stuck by the president thus far, and their responses show they are not about to break from him, based on what we know now. A few have voiced disapproval of Trump’s role in the call — Sen. Patrick J. Toomey (R-Pa.) called it inappropriate but not impeachable. But Trump’s most stalwart allies on the Hill have rushed to fully defend the president. In doing so, they’ve misstated basic facts about the phone call; made broad, sweeping statements claiming he’s exonerated without explaining how; and otherwise sought to reframe what we can now read.

Behind the scenes, some Senate Republicans in particular aren’t happy about what they saw in the call, as The Washington Post’s Robert Costa reports. Others are decidedly willing to say Trump did nothing wrong, even if in doing so they have to significantly recast or downplay the significance of what happened.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) flat-out misstated what happened on the call. He told CNN’s Manu Raju that Trump didn’t bring up Biden, that the Ukrainian president did.

Here is the first time Biden is brought up in the call. It’s by Trump:

TRUMP: ”The other thing, there’s a lot of talk about Biden’s son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the attorney general would be great. Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it … It sounds horrible to me.”

McCarthy’s factually incorrect answer syncs up with talking points that the White House sent around to Republican lawmakers (and accidentally, Democrats). The White House is trying to point out that Trump didn’t mention Biden until Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky brought up that he talked with Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani. Trump appears to have tasked Giuliani with leading and, some feared, trying to exploit the U.S. relationship with Ukraine.

It’s true Zelensky brought up Giuliani first, but that’s a red herring. Not to mention it ignores the potentially problematic issue of why Trump’s personal lawyer was involved in foreign policy in the first place. The Post reports that officials sidelined in all this by Giuliani worried that with Trump’s personal lawyer in charge, the president would “would use the conversation to press Kiev for damaging information on Trump’s potential rival in the 2020 race, former vice president Joe Biden, and Biden’s son Hunter.”

That’s exactly what happened. Regardless of who brought up Giuliani first, Trump, of his own volition, asked a foreign country to investigate someone he could face in 2020.

When Trump asked Zelensky to investigate, he did it in the context of reminding Zelensky how “good” the United States has been to Ukraine. “I will say that we do a lot for Ukraine. We spend a lot of effort and a lot of time,” Trump said. Days earlier, his administration had stopped $400 million in bipartisan-approved military aid from going to Ukraine.

As The Fix’s Aaron Blake points out, it would be difficult for Zelensky to take the conversation any other way than: Do this for me. I’ll give you what you want.

On Tuesday, Republican senators all voted to ask Trump’s administration to share the whistleblower complaint with Congress. That vote gave Senate Democrats hope they might have some Republican support on their side. “It’s beginning to seem that with the crescendo of events that Republicans are beginning to stand up to President Trump when he’s wrong,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Wednesday.

Other Republicans aren’t trying to dispute the facts so much as color them in a way beneficial to Trump. Top of that list is the talking point that there is no “quid pro quo.” “I’ve read the transcript in its entirety,” Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) said in a statement. “It shows that there was no quid pro quo. The Ukrainian president admitted problems with corruption in the country and agreed that the issue at hand warranted looking into further.”

“From a quid pro quo aspect of the phone call — there’s nothing there,” said Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.).

Grassley’s statement gets at another defense that some Republicans are offering: Trump didn’t do anything wrong by bringing up Biden because he was asking Ukraine to root out corruption. “This is in context of draining the swamp,” Rep. K. Michael Conaway (R-Texas) told CNN’s Raju. “Both of them were talking about draining the swamp.”

That comparison is disingenuous. How is Biden related to corruption in Ukraine at all? When Biden was vice president in 2016, he pressured Ukraine’s then-president to fire its top prosecutor over allegations that prosecutor wasn’t doing enough to root out corruption. At the time Biden’s son Hunter was on the board of a Ukrainian energy company. Trump alleged the prosecutor that Joe Biden wanted gone was investigating the energy company, but at the time that particular investigation had been shelved, reports The Post’s Fact Checker. Biden was pushing for a change that other Western counties also wanted.

In other words, there’s no evidence Biden was doing anything egregious with his power. By contrast, Trump’s administration was withholding aid from Ukraine even though both parties in Congress wanted the money spent. And he asked the Ukrainian president to investigate Biden.

Another emerging defense is that Democrats are using Ukraine to avenge losing the White House in 2016. But if Trump were impeached and removed from office, it would still be in Republican hands under Vice President Pence.

PORTMAN: "Would it have been better had he not brought up Biden's name? Yes, I agree with that. But the rush to judgement by the other body I think is totally unwarranted. We're talking about changing the results of an election in the United States."

Of all the Republicans in Congress, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) is the furthest from the company line. He labeled the call “troubling.” At the Atlantic Festival on Wednesday, he was asked why his colleagues were trying to defend the president. Romney’s answer came down to one word: power. Republicans, particularly in the Senate, want to maintain their majority in the chamber. You don’t win elections by confronting the president of your own party. You actively find ways not to do that.

“I think it’s in human nature to see things that are consistent with your own worldview and your sense of what’s necessary for the preservation of your position of power,” Romney said.

Even if it means ignoring or playing down the facts to do that.