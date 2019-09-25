Ever since the White House released a rough transcript of President Trump’s July 25 call with Ukraine’s president Wednesday morning, those in search of a quid pro quo have focused on military aid. Right before Trump asked for a “favor” from Volodymyr Zelensky, they note, Zelensky said he would like to buy more “Javelins” — American-made antitank missiles. Maybe that was the alleged “promise,” they say.

But there’s another possible “quo” in their conversation: a meeting with Trump.

In the conversation, Zelensky suggests that he will pursue two investigations Trump has requested. Zelensky says, according to the rough transcript, that his new prosecutor general “will look into the situation, specifically to the company that you mentioned in this issue” — the company Hunter Biden worked for.

At that point, Trump says he will connect Zelensky with his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, and Attorney General William P. Barr.

Zelensky quickly moves on to another matter: A meeting with Trump. And Trump seems to indicate it will happen.

Here’s the transcript (emphases added):

ZELENSKY: I also wanted to thank you for your invitation to visit the United States, specifically Washington DC. On the other hand, I also wanted (to) ensure you that we will be very serious about the case and will work on the investigation. As to the economy, there is much potential for our two countries and one of the issues that is very important for Ukraine is energy independence. I believe we can be very successful and cooperating on energy independence with United States. We are already working on cooperation. We are buying American oil but I am very hopeful for a future meeting. We will have more time and more opportunities to discuss these opportunities and get to know each other better. I would like to thank you very much for your support. TRUMP: Good. Well, thank you very much, and I appreciate that. I will tell Rudy and Attorney General Barr to call. Thank you. Whenever you would like to come to the White House feel free to call. Give us a date, and we’ll work that out. I look forward to seeing you.

After Zelensky suggests Trump could also visit Ukraine during an upcoming trip to Poland, Trump says, “Okay, we can work that out. I look forward to seeing you in Washington and maybe in Poland because I think we are going to be there at that time.”

On the surface, it seems to be just two world leaders exchanging pleasantries — one expressing a desire to meet in person and another either agreeing or not wanting to rudely reject the request. But this is a big deal to Zelensky, and it’s a carrot Trump has apparently dangled in front of him.

As The Post reported last week, the new Zelensky administration has wanted a meeting with Trump in Washington since he was elected in April, but Trump has resisted. Once Zelensky seemed to say he would do what Trump asked on the July 25 call, though, Trump said he would invite him.

Here’s what The Post reported Friday about Ukraine’s efforts to secure the meeting and Trump’s resistance:

Trump refused to set a firm date for an Oval Office meeting with the newly minted Ukrainian president at the White House — a sit-down that Ukraine has urgently sought to demonstrate Washington’s backing as it fights a long-simmering war with Russian-backed proxies in its east. U.S. officials and members of the Trump administration wanted the meeting to go ahead, but Trump personally rejected efforts to set it up, according to three people familiar with the discussions. By the time Trump and Zelensky spoke during the July 25 telephone call, the meeting at the White House still hadn’t been set.

Giuliani, too, described the Ukrainians as being “embarrassed” at the lack of a meeting. And he said that, in a meeting with a top Zelensky aide in Madrid shortly after the Trump-Zelensky call, the aide again pushed for it:

[Zelensky aide Andriy] Yermak, according to Giuliani, indicated that the Ukrainians were open to pursuing the investigations. The aide reiterated the Ukrainians’ plea for a meeting with Trump, a summit that would be an important signal to Russia of Washington’s support for Ukraine. “I talked to him about the whole package,” said Giuliani, who has been lobbying Ukrainian officials to take up the investigations since the spring. Yermak did not respond to a request for comment. … In all, Giuliani said he has had about five conversations this year with Yermak, the aide to Zelensky. He said Yermak was concerned that Trump had not met with the Ukrainians and was “embarrassed” at the lack of a meeting — and wanted to make sure “nothing is wrong.”

So Ukraine badly wants a meeting, but Trump won’t give it to them. Then Trump asks for something, Zelensky seems to agree to it, and Trump says he’ll grant the meeting. Shortly thereafter, as Giuliani works through the details of the investigations with a Zelensky aide, the aide again emphasizes the need for a meeting.

That meeting has still not been set, but it’s also not clear that Ukraine has actually followed through on what Zelensky appeared to say. Zelensky on Wednesday denied applying pressure on his prosecutor general. “We have an independent country and independent [prosecutor general]," Zelensky said in a news conference with Trump at the United Nations. “I can’t push anyone. That is the answer. I didn’t call somebody or the new [prosecutor general]. I didn’t ask him. I didn’t push him.”

Zelensky also jokingly needled Trump on Wednesday about the lack of scheduled meeting in Washington: “And I am want to thank you for invitation to Washington. You invited me, but I think — I’m sorry. I’m sorry. But I think you forgot to tell me the date. But I think in the near future.”

It’s a circumstantial case for a potential quid pro quo, at best, but it’s worthy of probing, even based just upon Giuliani’s comments and the very strong desire for the meeting on the Ukrainian side.