“Donald John Trump has, by his statements, brought the high office of the President of the United States in contempt, ridicule, disgrace and disrepute, has sown discord among the people of the United States, has demonstrated that he is unfit to be President, and has betrayed his trust as President of the United States to the manifest injury of the people of the United States, and has committed a high misdemeanor in office,” Green read from his resolution on the House floor at the time.

Several months later, after details emerged of a whistleblower complaint regarding Trump’s attempts to enlist Ukrainian officials to investigate former vice president Joe Biden, a critical mass of Democrats have come out in favor of an impeachment inquiry, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced her support for one. (The inquiry was actually already underway under House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.), but Pelosi’s putting her weight behind it lends it more significance and urgency.)

Green is among the 26 House lawmakers who say they support impeachment — not just an inquiry — that would be a step toward removing President Trump from office.

What you need to know about the impeachment inquiry into President Trump

Green talked to The Fix Wednesday, the day Trump released a transcript of the phone call at the center of the complaint, to share his thoughts on the latest news regarding an impeachment inquiry. The following transcript of that interview has been edited for length and clarity.

The Fix: What are your thoughts on the decision to move ahead with impeachment?

Green: I think it is not only the right thing to do, it’s the righteous thing to do because I believe the president has committed impeachable acts. And the latest, which some say is the straw that broke the camel’s back — Pelosi says this is where he crossed the Rubicon. This is where he crossed the point of no return with more than 200 members indicating that the president should be impeached.

It’s not about Democrats. It should be about democracy. It should not be about Republicans. It must be about the republic. I think we have come to the conclusion that this is more important than the next election. It’s about protection of our country and the right side of history and absolutely, the right side of the Constitution.”

Fix: Why do you think it took this long? Why do you think so many of your fellow liberal lawmakers disagreed with you?

Green: When we initially went to the floor and made the call for impeachment, a good many people didn’t understand what impeachment entailed. They thought an obvious crime had to be committed because of high crimes in Article 2 Section 4 for high crimes and misdemeanors.

It does not have to be a crime. We had to educate the public and get people to understand what impeachment was all about. Many people thought it meant he would be removed from public immediately by the house. They didn’t understand that the Senate is where the trial took place.

And who would be? This is not something you expect to happen in your lifetime. A good many others were of the opinion some things are not impeachable. There are still people who don’t think a president can be impeached.

There were some who thought high crimes and misdemeanors required something that would necessitate a finding of guilt in the court of law that it was literally something so illegal as to be a crime that could be prosecuted in a court of law and of course impeachment is political. There is no jury.

And then there were just some who didn’t think it was the right time because the Senate would not convict.

Fix: What more do you need to learn before you vote?

Green: Well I think you can never have too much information, but I don’t think you should allow what Dr. [Martin Luther] King [Jr.] called the paralysis of analysis to prevail. I think you can always want more, but at some point, you have to conclude that there is a job that must be done. And when you have enough, you should go forward. I think you have to go forward when you have the evidence, and we have more than enough as it relates to Ukraine.

When you read this in its entirety, we can’t help but conclude that it’s wrong and impeachable and having more evidence would be great, but if we don’t get anything other than this unclassified, I think we can go forward with impeachment.

Fix: Do you think the Ukraine call matter is a more egregious one than the prior offenses that convinced you to call for impeachment?

Green: I think this one becomes egregious because it concerns national security. It is the last in the line of many egregious offenses. Many people say that it is the straw that has broken the camel’s back. There are all kinds of reasons that this is it.

Fix: How do you feel about Speaker Pelosi’s handling of moving this forward over the last couple of days?

Green: I’m honored that she has taken the position that she announced. I think that with the critical mass that we have achieved, we have now the strength to cause the president to believe that we can go forward with the impeachment. And I think that strength alone is causing the president to have second thoughts about his behavior.

Fix: What were your constituents telling you about your previous efforts to move impeachment forward? Have you been able to gauge how they feel now, and are you noticing anything different?

Green: I’ve had some encounters with constituents who were not nearly as supportive then as they are now. … I’ve had constituents who have come to me and said, they were wrong — that this was the right thing to do. So the support has grown, but I didn’t do it based upon a poll or public opinion.

Fix: Do you think there are enough votes in the House to impeach Trump or will the inquiry need to do some convincing?

Green: The president will be impeached. I said this on the floor of the House some time ago because the hands of history are piloting the president’s ship of fate. This is being driven by events we can’t stop. And the events have overtaken the will of the status quo.

This will happen. The president will be impeached. It’s just a matter of time. I don’t want it to take so long that the public will perceive that perhaps we’ve delayed it unduly. But I do believe he will be impeached, and it’s just a matter of time.

And it will be a good thing for the country because we will have protected the balance of power. We cannot allow Congress to become subordinate to the executive branch when we are coequals.

Fix: What advice would you give House Democrats in potentially vulnerable districts about how to handle this?

Green: I think everybody is in a vulnerable district. I would say to anybody, ‘we all take tough votes,’ and we have to be prepared to explain our votes to the people that send us to Congress. There are no guarantees for any of us.

For many, the risk is losing an election, but this will follow me for the rest of my life. For some of us, this transcends election. And it has much to do with our lives now and after we’re out of politics.

Fix: Do you get the sense that this process will move along fast enough? Or are you worried this could go on into 2020 and lose steam?

Green: My sincere belief is that we should do this as quickly as possible. And I don’t know that I have a date, and circumstances can’t dictate how fast you move. I hope that the circumstances will allow us to do this as quickly as possible because you don’t want the public to perceive this as some sort of ploy to get us to the point that we should just wait until the election.