A U.S. intelligence official’s whistleblower complaint released publicly Thursday details efforts by President Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani, to pressure Ukrainian officials to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter. The complaint also alleges that the White House moved to “lock down” the details of a July 25 call between Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky.

These are the main players and events described in the whistleblower complaint that ultimately led to the start of an impeachment investigation.

On April 21, Volodymyr Zelensky won the Ukrainian election by a landslide, and Trump reached out in a brief congratulatory call. Just over a week later, Marie Yovanovitch, then U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, was suddenly recalled to Washington by senior State Department officials. On May 6, her ambassadorship ended. The whistleblower alleges her assignment ended early because of pressure stemming from Mr. Lutsenko’s allegations.

Shortly after the Ukrainian election, associates of Giuliani begin to reach out to Zelensky’s incoming team. Giuliani met with multiple Ukrainian officials and sought to encourage them to pursue investigations beneficial to Trump’s reelection.

By mid-May, multiple U.S. officials were concerned about Giuliani’s engagement with Ukrainian officials. U.S. Diplomats Kurt Volker and Gordon Sondland tried to help Ukrainian leaders handle differing messages from Giuliani and official U.S. channels. At the same time, U.S. officials indicated that Ukrainian leadership was led to believe that a meeting or a phone call between the two Presidents would depend on whether Zelensky showed a willingness to “play ball” on the issues raised by Lutsenko and Giuliani.

[Former Ukraine prosecutor says Hunter Biden ‘did not violate anything’]

In early July, Trump directly requested that the Office of Budget and Management withhold nearly $400 million in security assistance to Ukraine.

On the morning of July 25, a day after special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s testimony to Congress, Trump held a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. A dozen White House officials listened in, along with at least one State Department official.

On the call, Trump twice brought up that the United States had been “very, very good to Ukraine” before requesting investigations into 2016 election interference and alleged wrongdoings of the Biden family. Trump encouraged Zelensky to meet with Giuliani and Attorney General Barr to further discuss.

Following the call, senior White House officials worked to “lock down” all records of the conversation. The transcript was stored in a computer system reserved for codeword-level intelligence information.

Diplomats Volker and Sondland met with Ukrainian leadership the day after the call, reportedly to provide advice on navigating demands Trump had made of President Zelensky.

On August 2, in a “direct follow-up” to the call, Giuliani met with one of Zelensky’s advisers in Madrid.

On August 12, a whistleblower filed a complaint regarding Trump’s Ukrainian relations to the Inspector General of the intelligence community, Michael Atkinson, based on conversations with more than half a dozen U.S. officials.

Two weeks later, Atkinson, finding the report credible and urgent, forwarded it to Joseph Maguire, the Acting Director of National Intelligence. Maguire determined the complaint did not need to be reported to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees.

On Sept. 5, the first mentions of the whistleblower complaint are made public when The Washington Post’s editorial board wrote that it had been “reliably told” that Trump was “attempting to force Mr. Zelensky to intervene in the 2020 U.S. presidential election by launching an investigation of the leading Democratic candidate, Joe Biden.”

[Acting intelligence chief Maguire defends his handling of whistleblower complaint in testimony before Congress]

On Sept. 9, Atkinson notified the committees of the whistleblower complaint. The next day, House Intelligence Chairman Adam B. Schiff requested the full whistleblower complaint from Maguire. When the request was denied on the 13th — alleging reasons of confidentiality and potentially privileged communications — Schiff issued a subpoena, which Maguire did not comply with.

On Sept. 19, Atkinson met behind closed doors with the House Intelligence Committee, but was not authorized to discuss the contents of the complaint.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi urged Maguire to release the complaint, warning of “a whole new stage of the investigation.” On the 24th, she announced a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump.

The following morning, the White House released a detailed memorandum of the call between President Trump and the Ukrainian President Zelensky. Later, the whistleblower complaint, declassified by Maguire, was shared with Congress.

That next day, Sept. 26, President Trump and Zelensky met in New York during the United Nations General Assembly.


President Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in New York on Sept. 25, 2019. (Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images)

