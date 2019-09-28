

In a politically apocalyptic year, with the threat of foreign interference in the 2020 election looming, one thing has been constant: You could set your watch to the Federal Election Commission’s digest showing up online.

The latest in election regulatory activity has published every Friday in 2019, and has posted in a similar frequency going back to 2009. The only recent disruption was the government shutdown that began around last Christmas.

That was until this Friday, after what FEC Chair Ellen L. Weintraub said was a Republican commissioner’s effort to block a draft memo on prohibited foreign national electoral activity from being included in the digest, which led to the entire digest withheld from the public.

But Weintraub found a way.

“Funny story,” she began in a Friday tweetstorm.

The Democratic chairwoman published the digest in piecemeal, with 57 tweets in all, including the draft foreign national prohibitions memo — all while calling out the commissioner who she said sought to block it from being widely publicized online.

“GOP FEC Commissioner Caroline Hunter took the altogether unprecedented step of objecting to its being added to the Digest and blocked publication of the whole,” Weintraub said, referring to the memo.

“I always thought these anti-regulatory people liked the First Amendment well enough,” Weintraub said in follow-up tweet. “I guess they think it’s just for corporations. I’m not fond of anyone trying to suppress my speech.”

The digest itself was fairly routine, and mostly included updates on civil penalties handed down for campaign law violations.

But Weintraub’s defiance is notable for its timing, as foreign involvement in the U.S. political system has turned the news cycle into a very focused dumpster fire.

An intelligence community whistleblower said Trump may have improperly pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate the son of former vice president Joe Biden, a contender for the 2020 Democratic nomination, prompting lawmakers to consider impeachment.

A critical mass of Washington officials have said Russia interfered in the 2016 election and have keyed on the integrity of the 2020 elections as a key focus across government. Top intelligence and cyber officials briefed Congress on preparations this summer, and Joseph Maguire, acting director of national intelligence, told lawmakers Thursday that election security is his agency’s “most fundamental priority.”

There is one notable dissenter on the seriousness of a foreign threat to elections: President Trump. The Post reported Friday that Trump told Russian officials in 2017 that he was unconcerned over their 2016 interference because the U.S. conducts similar disruption campaigns.

Election integrity is a key focus for the FEC, and Weintraub has often raised the issue from her perch. Her memo focuses on financial contributions from foreign nationals for all U.S. elections, for which there is broad restrictions that she summarized in a June op-ed in The Post.

“I am gravely concerned about ongoing efforts by geopolitical adversaries to undermine our democracy,” Weintraub wrote. “It is critically important that everyone involved in U.S. politics understands the law, recognizes the threat, and confronts and contains it.”

Weintraub and Hunter did not return a request for comment.

Weintraub has irked Republican lawmakers for challenging Trump. Last month, she challenged the president to substantiate claims of voter fraud in New Hampshire that he made during a rally in Manchester. Rodney Davis (R-Ill.), a member of the House Administration Committee, accused her of partisanship.

FEC commissioners are appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. Weintraub has chaired the commission three times since her appointment by President George W. Bush in 2002.

Weintraub has sounded the alarm over the commissioners to conduct their official business. The commissioner needs four of six commissioners to meet and take action.

But there is only three at the moment — Weintraub, Hunter and Steven T. Walther, an Independent. No more than three party affiliations are allowed at a given time to encourage bipartisanship.

Weintraub has laid out what practical consequence that has for voters and the public.

“If people are not doing what they should do — are not voluntarily complying with the law, and there are complaints filed, we will not be able to process them,” she told NPR in August.

