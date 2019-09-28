At the time, 136 of 235 House Democrats supported an impeachment inquiry of Trump.

The landscape in the House Democratic caucus changed dramatically starting Monday, when Rep. Angie Craig (Minn.) — a freshman lawmaker from a district Trump won in 2016 — became the first House Democrat to call for an impeachment inquiry since The Post broke the news days earlier about the nature of an intelligence community whistleblower complaint against Trump and his interactions with Ukraine’s president.

Where House Democrats stand on impeaching Trump

Over the next 36 hours, 59 House Democrats came out in favor of an inquiry, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House had launched a formal impeachment inquiry after ducking the “I” word for months. By Friday, all but 11 House Democrats were backing an impeachment inquiry, and 28 went further, calling not just for an inquiry but also for impeachment. The 11 holdouts are all from districts Trump won in the 2016 election.

When it came to calling for impeachment, the holdouts were often House Democrats from districts that voted for Trump.

But perhaps more significant than the fact that 86 Democrats came out in favor of an inquiry this week — over one-third of the House Democratic Caucus — is that 20 of those hail from districts that Trump won in 2016. Those are seats Democrats will likely need to win again in 2020 to maintain the House majority.

As The Fix’s Amber Phillips noted this week, one possible reason the whistleblower allegations against Trump mobilized support for impeachment is because compared with the 448-page redacted report from former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III, it is relatively easy to summarize Trump’s alleged actions to voters.

For months, Pelosi had treaded carefully on impeachment, perhaps fearing it could jeopardize the reelection of those Trump-district Democrats who helped retake the House majority in 2018.

That political calculation changed this week.

