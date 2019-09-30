On Sept. 24, 2019, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the beginning of an official impeachment inquiry against President Trump, only the fourth time Congress has taken up this type of inquiry into a president. Calls for an inquiry had grown after Trump acknowledged asking the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden, a key political rival.

This information is contained in a now-public whistleblower report that laid out the actions of Trump; his personal lawyer, Rudolph W. Giuliani; and other officials in the United States and Ukraine. The report includes the allegation that White House officials used a classified computer system to hide documents that could be politically damaging, including a transcript of a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. That the whistleblower complaint was about Trump’s communications with a foreign leader was first reported by The Post.



(Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)

The Post has also revealed that Trump told two senior Russian officials in a 2017 Oval Office meeting that he was unconcerned about Moscow’s interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and that Trump raised questions about Biden’s son with an executive who served as his intermediary on trade talks with Beijing.

House Democrats plan to ramp up their impeachment efforts in the coming week and have subpoenaed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Members of the House Intelligence Committee have pledged to stay in Washington to work through Congress’s scheduled recess. House Democratic leaders are eyeing a rapid investigation, to wrap before the holiday season. That will keep it focused on the accusations about Trump’s request to the Ukrainian president. However, if the House impeaches Trump, the Senate may be able to just not hold a trial.

Impeachment means that Congress thinks the president is no longer fit to serve and should be removed from office. It doesn’t actually remove him from office; the House can vote to impeach the president, and then the Senate holds a trial to determine if he should be removed. This is how impeachment works.

The primary documents

The rough transcript of Trump’s phone call with Zelensky on July 25 was released Sept. 25; it’s based on voice-activated software. The same day it was released, Trump had a news conference at the U.N. General Assembly with Zelensky.

The whistleblower complaint was made public on Sept. 26. Watch the acting director of national intelligence testify about the complaint.

President Trump’s reaction

Trump’s response to the unidentified whistleblower and impeachment proceedings was familiar — a scorched-earth approach of attacking the whistleblower, Democrats and the media. Trump called the whistleblower “almost a spy.” His tendency to seize on questionable reporting has also been on display.

The White House has taken extraordinary steps over the past two years to block details of his calls with foreign leaders from becoming public.

The Fact Checker’s analysis

Trump appears to be counting on adding to the confusion around this complex story, offering a fog of claims and allegations to make it appear Biden has done something wrong. There is no evidence of wrongdoing having to do with either Biden or his son Hunter; Biden encouraged Ukraine to fire a top prosecutor who was widely regarded as a failure. The president has also gotten four Pinocchios for claims about Hunter Biden’s China dealings. Trump has also been misleading about his own dealings with Ukraine and why aid was halted. Watch the Fact Checker unravel what happened.

More

• The gas tycoon and the vice president’s son: The story of Hunter Biden’s foray into Ukraine

• Democrats count on Schiff to deliver focused impeachment inquiry of Trump

• Giuliani cancels paid appearance next week at Kremlin-backed conference

• Eight still-unanswered questions about the Trump-Ukraine scandal

• Republicans might oppose impeachment, but do they condone what Trump did?

• Amateur pro-Trump ‘sleuths’ scramble to unmask whistleblower: ‘Your president has asked for your help’

• How a conservative columnist helped push a flawed Ukraine narrative

• Matt Drudge played a major role in the Clinton impeachment. Now he’s back for another round.

• In call to Ukraine’s president, Trump revived a favorite conspiracy theory about the DNC hack

• How a conservative columnist helped push a flawed Ukraine narrative

• That time Nixon released doctored transcripts during Watergate