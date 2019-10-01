The fact that Barr is going to such great lengths on the task is one thing. But what is he even after in those countries?

The answer suggests the investigation is chasing down some pretty bold conspiracy theories.

Below, a look at how each country could figure into the investigation and what the prevailing theory might be inside Trump- and Barr-world.

Australia

This is the most obvious one. The Mueller report states that the initial FBI investigation of potential collusion between Russia and Trump’s presidential campaign was launched shortly after a tip from a “foreign country” — a country press reports have identified as Australia.

AD

AD

Basically, a London-based Maltese professor with ties to Russia, Joseph Mifsud, told Trump foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos that Russia had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton. Then Papadopoulos told an Australian diplomat in London, Alexander Downer, that he had received word that the Russian government could help the Trump campaign by releasing the information anonymously.

The conspiracy theory, which began with Papadopoulos but took some time to germinate even in conservative media circles, is that Mifsud was an agent of a Western government or even a CIA asset and that he set up Papadopoulos.

Papadopoulos, who pleaded guilty in October 2017 to lying to investigators, has alleged the whole thing amounted to a setup and that he had been “entrapped.” Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani has said it was a “counterintelligence trap.” Former House Intelligence Committee chairman Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) has said, “When you look into Mifsud closer, you realize he’s connected with all kinds of intelligence agencies, including our own FBI.”

AD

AD

Intelligence officials have rejected the idea as baseless and noted that the CIA is prohibited by law from targeting Americans.

Australia figures in this, too, because Papadopoulos has suggested Downer was part of the setup. “What I believe he was doing was spying on me,” Papadopoulos told ABC News in Australia in May. “It’s as if I was there being interrogated and profiled by an intelligence officer — and that’s exactly what I left that meeting thinking.”

By obtaining Australian cooperation, Barr could be probing this particular conspiracy theory.

Great Britain

Britain obviously figures into the above, given that the meetings took place there. But there’s another major way in which it could play into theories about the Russia probe’s origins: the Steele dossier.

AD

The dossier was assembled by a former British intelligence operative, Christopher Steele, initially for conservative opponents of Trump and later for Trump’s Democratic opponents. The Trump team has made dubious allegations that the dossier launched the Russia investigation — despite the government having been alerted to it months after the FBI probe got off the ground. The implication was that the Russia probe was based upon the dossier’s largely unproven and unverified claims.

AD

Nunes has also argued in his eponymous memo that the FBI used the dossier as a bogus pretext for surveilling another former Trump foreign policy adviser, Carter Page, and suggested the government obscured the dossier’s partisan associations. (This claim doesn’t exactly check out, though, given that the FISA application to surveil Page included a lengthy footnote explaining that the information was funded by political interests.)

Involving Great Britain could be aimed at learning more about Steele and his work. Trump himself has also promoted the conspiracy theory that the United Kingdom was “baiting the United States into taking a hard line against” Russia — apparently by falsifying information.

Here’s what he retweeted in March:

It will be interesting to see whether British officials are interested in entertaining such conspiracy theories about themselves.

AD

AD

Italy

Of the three countries, this is perhaps the least obviously tied to the Russia investigation. But it reinforces the apparent interest in the Mifsud conspiracy theory, and Barr has visited there twice.

Mifsud was born in Malta but educated in Italy. Giuliani has accused him of being a “counterintelligence operative, either Maltese or Italian.” Papadopoulos has hailed Barr’s travel to Italy, saying it holds the “keys to the kingdom.”

AG Barr has been on official travel in Italy for the past two days. As I explained months ago, on Fox and in my book, Mifsud was an Italian operative handled by the CIA. Italy holds the keys to the kingdom. Right government, right time. 🇺🇸🇮🇹 — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) September 27, 2019

Mifsud was last seen working as a visiting professor in Rome in 2017, but he has since disappeared. Perhaps Barr is trying to find out what happened to him or to locate him for questioning related to the above theories.

Whatever the case, the focus on the three countries above suggests Barr and the U.S. attorney in charge of the probe, John Durham, are very much checking into Giuliani’s and Papadopoulos’s conspiracy theories.

That’s a remarkable shift from when Papadopoulos was shouting these ideas into the void not so long ago.

AD