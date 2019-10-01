

Rep. Mikie Sherrill (D-N.J.), joined at right by Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-Pa.), leaves a House Democratic caucus meeting about impeachment. Sherrill and Houlahan are two of several freshman Democrats with national security backgrounds who wrote an op-ed letter to The Washington Post calling for Trump's impeachment hearings. (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

There’s a political reason House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) resisted impeachment for so long: It puts vulnerable members of her caucus at even more risk.

For months, polls showed a majority of Americans don’t support impeachment, and the ones who do are almost entirely Democrats. Some new polls out this week after the Ukraine allegations came to light show increasing support, but the United States is still a country divided on impeachment.

So what are her vulnerable members supposed to do now that an impeachment inquiry is here? Tread carefully, very carefully.

Many of these House Democrats said they feel they have no choice but to back an impeachment inquiry now that President Trump has been accused of pressuring a foreign leader to help his reelection. All but 11 of the 235 House Democrats support an inquiry, including 20 of the 31 who in 2018 won in districts that voted for Trump in 2016. Many of them are doing so with lots of caveats, and they stress that supporting an impeachment inquiry is not the same thing as supporting impeachment.

“We must let the facts guide our work. Given the gravity of this moment, I will base my final judgment on whether impeachment is warranted on the information garnered through this inquiry, not on hearsay, social media or conflicting news accounts,” said Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-N.Y.), who won election in a Republican-leaning district that voted for Trump in 2016.

In other words: If you want me to risk my career and vote for impeachment, you've got to give me hard evidence.

The Washington Post’s Mike DeBonis and Rachael Bade report that some House Democrats in this camp also want the inquiry to move slowly and to keep much of it out of public view. The hope is that would make impeachment a notch less sensational and help them counteract attacks that they are rushing to judgment. They also want the House Intelligence Committee to do most of the investigating rather than the House Judiciary Committee, which opened its impeachment inquiry this summer before the whistleblower allegations and is seen as more partisan.

Ultimately, these Democrats need the impeachment inquiry investigators to make an airtight case that Trump committed “high crimes and misdemeanors” so they can explain it to skeptical voters back home. It’s another reason Pelosi now supports an impeachment inquiry: She feels the Ukraine allegations (Trump tried to use his power as president to help his reelection) are simpler to follow than the Mueller report, which rested on legal theory about whether a sitting president can be indicted .

“The stakes are extraordinarily high politically,” one House aide told DeBonis and Bade, “and if we do this wrong and we get ahead of the majority of Americans, this could actually lead to a much worse fate, which is Trump getting reelected, Democrats lose in the House and lose in the Senate.”

Some House Democrats will inevitably have to decide between their jobs and impeachment. There are some signs they are prepping themselves for that now. Here’s what seven new members of Congress, all Democrats and all military veterans, wrote in a Washington Post op-ed last week about their party’s march toward impeachment: “As members of Congress, we have prioritized delivering for our constituents — remaining steadfast in our focus on health care, infrastructure, economic policy and our communities’ priorities. Yet everything we do harks back to our oaths to defend the country. These new allegations are a threat to all we have sworn to protect.”

All that nuance is important when discussing something as grave as impeaching a president. But will that translate to voters? Is it too fine a line to walk to say you support an impeachment inquiry but aren’t there yet on impeachment?

Republicans trying to unseat Democrats are willing to muddy the waters to an already confusing process. “Backing impeachment is political suicide for vulnerable Democrats,” said a House Republican strategist in an email to The Fix last week who spoke on the condition of anonymity and cited polls that showed a majority of Americans don’t support impeachment.

But that was before these whistleblower allegations that Trump used the power of his presidency to try to help his reelection efforts. A CBS News-YouGov poll released Sunday, after the allegations were in the news for more than a week, showed some promising data for Democrats: Nine out of 10 people who voted for a Democrat for Congress in 2018 think opening the inquiry is necessary.

How the public feels about actual impeachment is an open question. We don’t yet know what articles of impeachment House Democrats will find and write up. Will they be narrowly focused on Ukraine, which some vulnerable Democrats prefer? Will they include allegations about Trump’s tax returns or hush-money payments, things that were already litigated to some degree in the 2016 and 2018 elections? Will any Republicans support them?

Democrats don’t deny that they are in a politically precarious position by embarking on this impeachment inquiry as they are trying to hold on to a House majority they won in 2018 by winning in Republican-leaning districts in states like Georgia, Kansas and Iowa.

But they also hope they’re bolstered by Republicans overplaying their hand. While Republicans in the Senate voted last week to tell the Trump administration to hand over the whistleblower complaint to Congress, House Republicans are dodging or misstating facts to try to defend the president wholesale.

“I see two leaders having admiration, not intimidation,” said the top House Republican, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), in a widely panned “60 Minutes” interview. Could that at-all-costs partisanship backfire in swingier districts where the House majority will be won and lost?

If which party is more partisan ends up being voters' calculations, Democrats need to be careful. A Quinnipiac University poll out Monday has most people saying they believe impeachment is driven by politics rather than the facts of the case.

Ultimately, Democrats are the ones embarking on something both historic and unprecedented: an impeachment inquiry into a president heading into an election year. And as of now, they are doing it with nearly no support from the other side. That makes this process disconcertingly unpredictable for them and especially their most vulnerable members.

JM Rieger contributed to this analysis.