A new ad has popped up in New York’s subway, and it’s mocking Rudolph W. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer.

The New York Daily News posted a picture of the ad, which shows a shocked-looking Giuliani.

A satirical ad’s phone number leads to a belligerent voicemail, where a male voice blares, “You have called the law offices of crazy Rudy! We specialize in back channel deals, cable news appearances and will work when drunk!”https://t.co/TYhaRj3mUw — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 1, 2019

The ad appears to mock Giuliani, a former New York mayor and federal prosecutor, who is known to become animated on television while providing a full-throated defense of Trump.

The website on the ad lists a D.C. office building nestled between a bar and a bakery. No one immediately answered calls to the listed number for the office.

“You’ve called the law offices of Crazy Rudy! We specialize in back-channel deals, cable news appearances and will work when drunk,” the voice mail says.

Clicking on the link for a free consultation leads to an Instagram account for “T.G.L.”

On Sunday, that group posted another one of its subway creations. This one apologized to United Nations visitors, saying: “We are sorry for the actions of our big, dumb president, Love, New York City."

In April 2018, the group had an ad about suing Trump that had language similar to the piece that ribs Giuliani.

It directed viewers to its equally snarky website if they answered “yes” to questions about whether they experienced a “lack of sleep” or “inability to follow news” as a result of reports about the president’s alleged affair with adult-film actress Stormy Daniels.

Three weeks ago, the group posted the headline of a March 2018 HuffPost article about how scientists called for billionaire Rebekah Mercer to step down from the board of the American Museum of Natural History because of her funding for groups that deny climate change.

A political-stunt group called the Clean Money Project placed gag gifts in the museum shop and produced fake exhibit signs to showcase the disconnect between Mercer’s giving and her seat on the museum’s board of directors, according to HuffPost.

It’s unclear whether T.G.L. is connected to the Clean Money Project.

Giuliani Security & Safety, Giuliani’s security firm, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

