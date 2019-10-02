All of that said, it has been some week for Trump — even by his standards.

On Sunday, he tweeted nearly two dozen times about one “Fox and Friends” interview in which he took exception to Ed Henry’s questioning of conservative radio host Mark Levin. The tweetstorm included 19 retweets of sometimes-random users, including one account devoted to inserting the word “shark” into his tweets.

The same day, he tweeted a quote from pastor Robert Jeffress that suggested a “civil warlike fracture” could be coming if Trump is removed from office.

....If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.” Pastor Robert Jeffress, @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

On Monday, he suggested House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) should be “Arrest[ed] for Treason” and then made a baseless claim suggesting the whistleblower complaint former was changed to allow the complaint against him.

On Tuesday, he congratulated the communist Chinese government on its 70th anniversary as pretty much everyone else in U.S. politics was labeling the date a somber occasion. By the evening, he labeled the effort against him a “COUP.”

As I learn more and more each day, I am coming to the conclusion that what is taking place is not an impeachment, it is a COUP, intended to take away the Power of the.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2019

And then came Wednesday.

Trump began by tweeting that the impeachment effort was “BULLSHIT,” which was just the second time he has tweeted such a vulgarity as president. (The first came the day after the Mueller report was released.)

The Do Nothing Democrats should be focused on building up our Country, not wasting everyone’s time and energy on BULLSHIT, which is what they have been doing ever since I got overwhelmingly elected in 2016, 223-306. Get a better candidate this time, you’ll need it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

Then came an informal Q&A before he met with the president of Finland, Sauli Niinistö, at which Trump positively went off. He suggested the whistleblower wasn’t worthy of the protections Republicans said he was entitled to under the law.

“I don’t care,” he said, specifying: “I think a whistleblower should be protected if the whistleblower is legitimate.”

He said Schiff couldn’t carry Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s “blank strap” — apparently he meant “jock strap” — and also repeated the treason allegation.

He attacked a story that said he wanted a moat along the border wall with alligators and snakes by saying The Washington Post publishes only fake news. Except the story was from the New York Times.

Trump explained at length that he was now calling the “fake news” the “corrupt news” because fake wasn’t harsh enough. As reporters were leaving the room, he implored them to “Go write a Schiff-like story."

Then came Trump’s news conference after his meeting with the Finnish leader, which would also end on an angry note.

After Fox News’s John Roberts tried to ask a second question of Trump, Trump repeatedly told him he needed to move on and ask Niinistö a question. Roberts told Trump that he would like the question and eventually Trump relented. It turned out Trump did like it; it was about a New York Times report that Schiff received an early account of what the whistleblower was alleging. But then Trump Trump-ified it.

“I’ll go a step further; I think he probably helped write it,” Trump said of Schiff. There is absolutely no evidence for this, and Trump even seemed unfamiliar with the report when it was first brought up.

The second U.S. journalist to question Trump was Reuters’s Jeff Mason, who asked Trump why he was urging Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate specific things on their July 25 phone call. After Trump launched into a lengthy diatribe on the “witch hunt” and the “hoax” — but didn’t answer the question — Mason tried again.

“Are you talking to me?” Trump asked plaintively.

Trump again urged him to question Niinistö, while Mason calmly explained he just wanted to give Trump a chance to actually answer the question.

Trump added: “It’s a whole hoax, and you know who’s playing into it? People like you,” pointing at Mason, “and the fake news media.”

Trump then demanded Mason direct a question to the Finnish president, which Mason did — about the World Trade Organization.

But Trump, who had just implored Mason to ask the other president a question, quickly cut in. “That was a big win for the United States, right?” Trump said, pretty visibly angry and gesturing at Mason and the media. “You never had wins with other presidents, did you?”

Trump later ended the news conference by decrying “the CNNs of the world, who are corrupt people,” and quickly and abruptly walking off.

Throughout the news conference, Niinistö made a number of references to U.S. democracy.

“You have a great democracy,” Niinistö said in his opening statement. “Keep it going on.”

It was not clear if he was responding to the scenes he was witnessing.

