In a statement on his campaign website, Lieberman said he is running because he is “fed-up with the arrogance and cowardice of the politicians in Washington and the hatred, division, and stalemate that has resulted from our corrupted politics.”

Lieberman, 52, is an entrepreneur who runs a health-care business, helped launch a scholarship program for low-income students and developed an anti-hunger and homelessness program, according to his campaign website. He is a single father of two daughters, holds a law degree from Yale University and once worked as a teacher.

Lieberman vowed on his campaign website to lower drug costs and insurance premiums, combat Georgia’s new law banning abortion after physicians can detect a fetal heartbeat, ban the sale of “weapons of war, like the AR-15” and require universal background checks for people seeking to buy guns.

His campaign website also took aim at the Supreme Court decision in the 2000 presidential election that Republican nominee George W. Bush had won the race against Democratic nominee Al Gore and his running mate, Joseph Lieberman.

Matt Lieberman wrote that Democrat Stacey Abrams’s loss to former Georgia secretary of state Brian Kemp (R) in the 2018 Georgia gubernatorial election was “another questionable election result” and called for a new Voting Rights Act.

In a video announcing his campaign, Lieberman says politicians in Washington have found “a million ways to do nothing.” Then the camera pivots to his teenage daughters.

“As a single dad, he’s always been pretty relaxed and patient,” says Willie Lieberman, a student at the University of California at Los Angeles.

“But these days, he’s really worked up over how screwed up everything is in Washington,” Tess Lieberman says.

Isakson, 74, was reelected to a third term in 2016. In addition to living with Parkinson’s disease, he was hospitalized in July after a fall in his Washington apartment. He later had surgery to remove a renal cell carcinoma from one of his kidneys.

Kemp is likely to appoint a Republican to take Isakson’s seat in 2020.

Georgia voters will have the chance to choose two senators next fall, as the state’s other senator, Republican David Perdue, is running for a second term. If no candidate receives a majority of the vote for Isakson’s seat, the top two finishers will compete in a runoff election in January 2021.

Abrams has said she will not seek Isakson’s seat.

