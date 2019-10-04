A new cache of text messages released late Thursday reveals that top U.S. diplomats believed President Trump would not meet with Ukraine’s president unless the country launched investigations into Trump’s political enemies. Over several weeks, they coordinated with a top aide to new leader Volodymyr Zelensky and with Trump’s personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani to try to accomplish both, the texts show.

The excerpts were provided by Kurt Volker, the special envoy to Ukraine until his resignation last week. They were released by House Democratic investigators following Volker’s 10-hour deposition on Thursday as part of the fast-moving impeachment inquiry into Trump. Among those involved were Volker, U.S. ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland, and William “Bill” Taylor, the U.S. Charges D’affaires in Ukraine. They show that Volker connected Andrey Yermak, the aide to Zelensky, and Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer.

Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.), the House Intelligence Committee chairman leading the investigation, and Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.), said in a letter that the texts released were “only a subset” of all the messages. Read the messages released below.

Volker introduces Giuliani to Yermak

7/19/2019

Kurt Volker 4:48 p.m. Mr Mayor — really enjoyed breakfast this morning. As discussed, connecting you here with Andrey Yermak, who is very close to President Zelensky. I suggest we schedule a call together on Monday — maybe 10am or 11am Washington time? Kurt

Officials discuss goals for the Trump-Zelensky call

7/19/2019

Kurt Volker 4:49 p.m. Can we three do a call tomorrow-say noon WASHINGTON?

Gordon Sondland 6:50 p.m. Looks like Potus call tomorrow. I spike [sic] directly to Zelensky and gave him a full briefing. He’s got it.

Gordon Sondland 6:52 p.m. Sure!

Kurt Volker 7:01 p.m. Good. Had breakfast with Rudy this morning-teeing up call w Yermak Monday. Must have helped. Most impt is for Zelensky to say that he will help investigation-and address any specific personnel issues-if there are any

Concerns about Ukraine becoming an ‘instrument’

7/21/2019

Bill Taylor 1:45 a.m. Gordon, one thing Kurt and I talked about yesterday was Sasha Danyliuk’s point that President Zelenskyy is sensitive about Ukraine being taken seriously, not merely as an instrument in Washington domestic, reelection politics.

Gordon Sondland 4:45 a.m. Absolutely, but we need to get the conversation started and the relationship built, irrespective of the pretext. I am worried about the alternative.

Officials plan Trump and Zelensky’s July 25 call

7/22/2019

Kurt Volker 4:27 p.m. Orchestrated a great phone call w Rudy and Yermak. They are going to get together when Rudy goes to Madrid in a couple of weeks.

Kurt Volker 4:28 p.m. In the meantime Rudy is now advocating for phone call.

Kurt Volker 4:28 p.m. I have call into Fiona’s replacement and will call Bolton if needed.

Kurt Volker 4:28 p.m. But I can tell Bolton and you can tell Mick that Rudy agrees on a call if that helps.

Gordon Sondland 4:30 p.m. I talked to Tim Morrison Fiona’s replacement. He is pushing but feel free as well.

Volker and Yermak discuss the call before and after

7/25/2019

Kurt Volker 8:36 a.m. Good lunch - thanks. Heard from White House-assuming President Z convinces trump he will investigate / “get to the bottom of what happened” in 2016, we will nail down date for visit to Washington. Good luck! See you tomorrow- kurt

7/25/2019

Andrey Yermak 10:15 a.m. Phone call went well. President Trump proposed to choose any convenient dates. President Zelenskiy chose 20,21,22 September for the White House Visit. Thank you again for your help! Please remind Mr. Mayor to share the Madrid’s dates

Kurt Volker 10:16 a.m. Great-thanks and will do!

U.S. officials advise Ukrainians on investigation language

8/9/2019

Gordon Sondland 5:35 p.m. Morrison ready to get dates as soon as Yermak confirms.

Kurt Volker 5:46 p.m. Excellent!! How did you sway him? :)

Gordon Sondland 5:47 p.m. Not sure i did. I think potus really wants the deliverable

Kurt Volker 5:48 p.m. But does he know that?

Gordon Sondland 5:48 p.m. Yep

Gordon Sondland 5:48 p.m. Clearly lots of convos going on

Kurt Volker 5:48 p.m. Ok—then that's good it's coming from two separate sources

Gordon Sondland 5:51 p.m. To avoid misundestandings [sic], might be helpful to ask Andrey for a draft statememt [sic] (embargoed) so that we can see exactly what they propose to cover. Even though Ze does a live presser they can still summarize in a brief statement. Thoughts?

Kurt Volker 5:51 p.m. Agree!

Giuliani’s input sought on Ukraine statement

8/9/2019

Kurt Volker 11:27 a.m. Hi Mr Mayor! Had a good chat with Yermak last night. He was pleased with your phone call. Mentioned Z making a statement. Can we all get on the phone to make sure I advise Z correctly as to what he should be saying? Want to make sure we get this done right. Thanks!

Gordon Sondland Good idea Kurt. I am on Pacific time.

Rudy Giuliani Yes can you call now going to Fundraiser at 12:30

Yermak seeks date for White House visit

8/10/2019

Andrey Yermak 4:56 p.m. Hi Kurt. Please let me know when you can talk. I think it’s possible to make this declaration and mention all these things. Which we discussed yesterday. But it will be logic to do after we receive a confirmation of date. We inform about date of visit and about our expectations and our guarantees for future visit. Let discuss it

Kurt Volker 5:01 p.m. Ok! It's late for you—why don't we talk in my morning, your afternoon tomorrow? Say 10am/5pm?

Kurt Volker 5:02 p.m. I agree with your approach. Let's iron out statement and use that to get date and then Prez can go forward with it?

Andrey Yermak 5:26 p.m. Ok

Kurt Volker 5:38 p.m. Great. Gordon is available to join as well

Andrey Yermak 5:41 p.m. Excellent

Andrey Yermak 5:42 p.m. Once we have a date, will call for a press briefing, announcing upcoming visit and outlining vision for the reboot of US­-UKRAINE relationship, including among other things Burisma and election meddling in investigations

Kurt Volker 5:42 p.m. Sounds great!

Desire for specific references in Ukrainian statement

8/13/2019

Kurt Volker 10:26 a.m. Special attention should be paid to the problem of interference in the political processes of the United States especially with the alleged involvement of some Ukrainian politicians. I want to declare that this is unacceptable. We intend to initiate and complete a transparent and unbiased investigation of all available facts and episodes, including those involving Burisma and the 2016 U.S. elections, which in tum will prevent the recurrence of this problem in the future.

Gordon Sondland 10:27 a.m. Perfect. Lets send to Andrey after our call

8/17/2019

Gordon Sondland 3:06 p.m. Do we still want Ze to give us an unequivocal draft with 2016 and Boresma?

Kurt Volker 4:34 p.m. That’s the clear message so far ...

Kurt Volker 4:34 p.m. I'm hoping we can put something out there that causes him to respond with that

Gordon Sondland 4:41 p.m. Unless you think otherwise I will return Andreys call tomorrow and suggest they send us a clean draft.

Yermak shares report of U.S. withholding assistance

8/29/2019

Andrey Yermak 2:28 a.m. Need to talk with you

Andrey Yermak 3:06 a.m. https://www.politico.corn/story/2019/08/28/trump-ukraine-military-aid-russia-1689531

Kurt Volker 6:55 a.m. Hi Andrey — absolutely. When is good for you?

U.S officials discuss Trump’s trip, withholding military assistance for Ukraine

8/30/2019

Bill Taylor 12:14 a.m. Trip canceled

Kurt Volker 12:16 a.m. Hope VPOTUS keeps the bilat — and tees up WH visit...

Kurt Volker 12:16 a.m. And hope Gordon and Perry still going ...

Gordon Sondland 5:31 a.m. I am going. Pompeo is speaking to Potus today to see if he can go.

9/1/2019

Bill Taylor 12:08 p.m. Are we now saying that security assistance and WH meeting are conditioned on investigations?

Gordon Sondland 12:42 p.m. Call me

9/8/2019

Gordon Sondland 11:20 a.m. Guys multiple convos with Ze, Potus. Lets talk

Bill Taylor 11:21 a.m. Now is fine with me

Kurt Volker 11:26 a.m. Try again—could not hear

Bill Taylor 11:40 a.m. Gordon and I just spoke. I can brief you if you and Gordon don't connect

Bill Taylor 12:37 p.m. The nightmare is they give the interview and don’t get the security assistance. The Russians love it. (And I quit.)

9/9/2019

Bill Taylor 12:31 a.m. The message to the Ukrainians (and Russians) we send with the decision on security assistance is key. With the hold, we have already shaken their faith in us. Thus my nightmare scenario.

Bill Taylor 12:34 a.m. Counting on you to be right about this interview, Gordon.

Gordon Sondland 12:37 a.m. Bill, I never said I was "right". I said we are where we are and believe we have identified the best pathway forward. Lets hope it works.

Bill Taylor 12:47 a.m. As I said on the phone, I think it's crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign.

Gordon Sondland 5:19 a.m. Bill, I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions. The President has been crystal clear no quid pro quo’s of any kind. The President is trying to evaluate whether Ukraine is truly going to adopt the transparency and reforms that President Zelensky promised during his campaign I suggest we stop the back and forth by text If you still have concerns I recommend you give Lisa Kenna or S a call to discuss them directly. Thanks.

