

Supporters of President Trump cheer as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally in New Mexico. (Evan Vucci/AP)

There’s much criticism of the left when it comes to their perception of Trump supporters. But a recent column from a prominent pundit is a reminder of how many in the media — including conservatives — seem to misunderstand both Trump voters and middle America.

In his New York Times column “Why Trump Voters Stick With Him,” David Brooks wrote an imagined conversation between an urban resident and a Trump supporter he calls “Flyover Man.”

Brooks’s piece attempts to explain to a perplexed urban resident why Trump’s supporters in middle America still back him, despite his being involved in actions Democrats deem so duplicitous that they’ve launched an impeachment inquiry.

In Brooks’s piece, he wrote a fictional conversation between “Urban Guy” and “Flyover Man.” In one exchange, the character from middle America explains his support for Trump.

Urban Guy: I hope you read the rough transcript of that Trump phone call with the Ukrainian president. Trump clearly used public power to ask a foreign leader to dig up dirt on his political opponent. This is impeachable. I don’t see how you can deny the facts in front of your face. Flyover Man: I haven’t really had time to look into it. There’s always some fight between Trump and the East Coast media. I guess I just try to stay focused on the big picture. The big picture is this: We knew this guy was a snake when we signed up. But he was the only one who saw us. He was the only one who saw that the America we love is being transformed in front of our eyes. Good jobs for hard-working people were gone. Our communities in tatters. Our kids in trouble. I had one shot at change, so I made a deal with the devil, and you’d have made it, too.

One challenge with Brooks’s depiction of Trump supporters is that it suggests that they aren’t rethinking their support for the president in light of the impeachment inquiry despite what the data says. But some recent polling suggests that Republicans could be.

But perhaps the biggest issue with Brooks’s piece is that it relies heavily on stereotypes of Trump supporters, something that those in the media have been accused of doing since the day Trump announced his campaign.

The idea that a working-class man in “flyover country” is the best representation for one who has bought into Trump’s vision of making America great is debatable. Data doesn’t support the idea that most of Trump’s supporters were working-class men in middle America.

To understand Trump’s appeal, the media must recognize how many people outside of the caricature were drawn to his candidacy.

As Nicholas Carnes, a professor of public policy and political science at Duke University, previously wrote for The Washington Post, most Trump supporters were not working class.

“According to what is arguably the next-best measure of class, household income, Trump supporters didn’t look overwhelmingly ‘working class’ during the primaries,” Carnes said. “To the contrary, many polls showed that Trump supporters were mostly affluent Republicans.

“If being working class means being in the bottom half of the income distribution, the vast majority of Trump supporters during the primaries were not working class.”

Brooks’s character talks about good jobs leaving his community, but Carnes analyzed a survey of Trump supporters that showed that only a third of them had household incomes of $50,000 or below. About a third of them made between $50,000 and $100,000, with another third making at least $100,000.

Another problem with the framing of working-class voters as Trump supporters is that it doesn’t acknowledge the fact that Hillary Clinton won most working-class voters. More than half of voters making under $50,000 a year backed Clinton in 2016, according to exit polls.

If that comes as a surprise to you, it could be because coverage of working-class voters usually focuses on white people despite the majority of those making under $50,000 a year being people of color. And polls repeatedly show that most people of color voted against Trump in 2016 and continue to give him low approval ratings.

Brooks’s column also reinforces the idea that the face of Trump’s base lacks a college degree. But more than a third of Trump supporters have a bachelor’s degree, according to Pew Research Center. When you consider the incomes of Trump supporters, that is not that surprising, considering the correlation between education and income and how well-off so many Trump supporters are.

The 2016 election — and the Trump presidency — has continued to shine a light on the urban-rural divide when it comes to U.S. politics. It is true that Trump won rural America — or what some may call “flyover country” — but perhaps not by as much as some might assume. About a third of rural voters supported Clinton in 2016. This number is less surprising when you consider the demographics of rural America. More than 10 million — about one fifth — of residents of rural America are people of color. Mara Casey Tieken, author of “Why Rural Schools Matter,” wrote in The Post that about 40 percent are African American, 35 percent are Latinos and the remaining 25 percent are Native American, Asian, Pacific Islander or multiracial.

Another shortcoming of Brooks’s piece is that it assumes that urban dwellers are completely ignorant as to why Trump’s supporters completely back him. Countless media organizations have regularly taken to producing roundtables and think pieces featuring Trump supporters explaining why they continue to back the president. One could argue that anyone who does not understand why the president’s supporters continue to back him isn’t paying attention.

It is true that Trump attracted support from some voters in middle America who felt ignored by those in Washington. And many of them continue to back the president. And Brooks’s fictional Trump supporter does display some accurate characteristics of the president’s most loyal supporters — a deep disgust for all media that is critical of Trump and enlisting in the culture wars. But making characters like Flyover Man the face of Trump’s support reinforces an idea about many journalists at elite media organizations that has long been true: M

any of us seem deeply unaware of how little we know about Trump’s America.