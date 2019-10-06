It was likely not a coincidence then that on Sunday, that senator, Homeland Security Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), went on TV to try to defend the president. Except, he arguably did more damage to the president’s cause by showing just how difficult it is to defend Trump right now.

In his interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Johnson refused to answer basic questions about why he was concerned about Trump, instead bringing up a conspiracy theory about a former FBI official that has nothing to do with this matter. “Answer the question that I asked you instead of trying to make Donald Trump feel better here that you’re not criticizing him,” an exasperated host Chuck Todd said at one point.

The interview underscored that, increasingly, to defend Trump amid revelations from a whistleblower complaint and diplomatic text messages alleging he used his power as president to pressure a foreign country to help him politically, Republicans like Johnson and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) have to ignore or ditch the facts altogether.

Here are three key components of the interview, taken by a rough transcript provided from “Meet the Press.”

TODD: Let me start with something you told The Wall Street Journal late last week. You had said when Mr. Sondland -- Gordon Sondland seemed to imply that -- the frozen military aid was connected to a promise by Zelensky for investigations, you said, “At that suggestion, I winced. My reaction was, ‘Oh God. I don’t wanna see those two things combined.’” Why did you wince and what did you mean by "those two things combined?” JOHNSON: Well, first of all, your setup piece was -- you know, typically, very unbiased. But, you know, let me first, before I started answering all the detailed questions, let me just talk about why I’m pretty sympathetic with what President Trump has gone through. You know, I’m 64 years old. I have never in my lifetime seen a president, after being elected, not having some measure of well wishes from his opponents. I’ve never seen a president’s administration be sabotaged from the day after election. I’ve never seen -- no measure of honeymoon whatsoever. And so what President Trump’s had to endure, a false accusation -- by the way, you’ve got John Brennan on -- you oughta ask Director Brennan what did Peter Strzok mean when he texted Lisa Page on December 15th, 2016?

This is the very first question of the interview, and Todd will spend the rest of it — nine minutes — trying to get Johnson to answer it. It is, as Todd will go on to say, a very basic question. He’s asking Johnson to repeat and elaborate on what Johnson told the Wall Street Journal: A high-level diplomat, Gordon Sondland, who appeared to be doing Trump’s bidding in Ukraine per text messages, privately told Johnson that military aid was tied to Ukraine agreeing “to get to the bottom of what happened in 2016.”

“At that suggestion, I winced,” Johnson told the Wall Street Journal. “My reaction was: Oh, God. I don’t want to see those two things combined.”

Todd wants to know why Johnson was unhappy with that. Johnson doesn’t answer the question. He responds by lamenting that Trump didn’t have “some measure of well wishes from his opponents” and his administration was “sabotaged” and brings up former intelligence officials whom Trump has made conservative lightning rods. He is, in other words, giving Trump’s talking points rather than criticizing the president.

2. TODD: Senator-- JOHNSON: --Special Counsel appointed that has hampered his entire investigation-- TODD: Senator? JOHNSON: --his entire-- his entire-- his entire administration. And now, once he’s been-- that was proven false, he would like to know and I would like to know and I know his supporters would like to know, where did this all come from? Who planted that false story? TODD: Senator -- JOHNSON: Who leaked? You know, I-- I have-- I have my third letter into the Inspector General of the Intelligence-- TODD: All right, Senator-- JOHNSON: --Committee, asking to just confirm-- just confirm, are you investigating those leaks that Peter Strzok talked about in that-- TODD: All right, Senator-- JOHNSON: --text to Lisa Page-- TODD: --I have no idea why-- JOHNSON: We’re gettin'-- no, that’s-- that’s-- TODD: --why-- JOHNSON: --a setup. It is entirely-- TODD: -- why a Fox-- JOHNSON: --relevant to this point. TODD: --why a Fox News conspiracy, propaganda stuff is popping up on here.

More than anything, this section of the interview indicates just how much Republican members of Congress feel they need to ingratiate themselves to Trump.

Johnson is a member of the Ukraine Caucus in the Senate and chair of the Homeland Security Committee. He also sits on the Senate’s Foreign Relations Committee. In addition, he’s a member of a separate but coequal branch of government from the executive. He had a vested interest in getting security aid approved by members of Congress in both parties to Ukraine. We know from his own words that he was concerned Trump was holding it up.

And yet, rather than acknowledge that on camera, Johnson is trying to deflect by throwing out false summaries of the Mueller report (that the allegations were “proven false”), conspiracy theories that someone “planted” the Russia-collusion allegations at the center of the special counsel investigation, and naming a former FBI official who was no fan of Trump but was ancillary to the investigations into his campaign. At one point, Johnson won’t answer whether he trusts the CIA and FBI, two agencies he oversees and works with all the time in his role in the Senate.

More important, all of this has nothing to do with Ukraine. Johnson was talking fast, tossing these distractions out like roadblocks to a journalist determined to ask a legitimate question.

WATCH: @SenRonJohnson is asked why he winced.@chucktodd: "I have no idea why we're going here. ... Can we please answer the question I asked you instead of trying to make Donald Trump feel better here that you're not criticizing him?" #MTP pic.twitter.com/52ZbGaybhI — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) October 6, 2019

3. TODD: ... Why did you wince? JOHNSON: ... [B]ecause I didn’t want those connected. And I wanted-- I was supporting the aid, as is Senator Murphy, as is everybody that went to that initial inauguration. But here’s the salient point of why I came forward. When I asked the president about that, he completely denied it. He adamantly denied it. He vehemently, angrily denied it. He said, “I’d never do that.” So that is the piece of the puzzle I’m here to report today that, unlike the narrative of the press that President Trump wants to dig up dirt on his 2020 opponent, what he wants is he wants is an accounting of what happened in 2016. Who set him up? Did things spring from Ukraine? ...

I’ve bolded the section where Johnson finally answers the first question Todd asked him. Johnson allows that he didn’t want military aid and “investigations into 2016” connected. He said he wanted the aid to go to Ukraine, with no conditions. It’s the second time Johnson acknowledges that he thought Trump was doing something he didn’t agree with. Aside from this interview, Johnson has twice made clear he knew about allegations that there was a quid pro quo — military aid for investigating election conspiracy theories held by Trump — including hearing it from the highest levels of U.S. diplomacy with Ukraine.

Johnson goes on to explain the reason he shared this in the first place. He was trying to say he asked Trump whether there was a quid pro quo, and Trump denied it. It was a defense of Trump that missed the mark, on apparently the second time he tried to give it. And Johnson is struggling mightily to get out from under that.

