“China should start an investigation into the Bidens, because what happened in China is just about as bad as what happened with Ukraine.”

You can watch Trump’s remarks and the Republican response in the video above.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) was twice asked on Friday whether it was appropriate for Trump to ask China to investigate the Bidens. He dodged twice.

AD

Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) was asked about Trump’s China ask three times on Sunday. He dodged three times.

AD

And Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Sunday was asked 11 times in 11 minutes whether Trump’s request was appropriate. He dodged 11 times.

That Republicans are refusing to directly defend or criticize Trump is not surprising: Recent polling shows while there has been an uptick in support for impeachment, Trump’s approval rating remains relatively steady.

That Republicans are attempting to defend Trump with some variation of suggesting he was joking, kidding or being sarcastic is perhaps less surprising: Trump and his allies have downplayed at least 15 different claims of his over the past four years by pointing to Trump’s sarcasm, as The Fix reported earlier this year.

One of those 15 claims Trump later said he was joking about? Calling for Russia to interfere in the 2016 election by finding Hillary Clinton’s deleted emails.

AD