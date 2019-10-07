Opponents of the move, which are legion, regard this as an abandonment of the U.S.'s Kurdish allies, with whom it fought in northern Syria against ISIS for years. Turkey regards the Kurds as terrorists and is thought to have as much or more interest in targeting them as it does in continuing the fight against ISIS.

A number of high-profile GOP voices quickly derided the decision.

Regular Trump critic Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) called it “a betrayal” of the Kurds.

The President’s decision to abandon our Kurd allies in the face of an assault by Turkey is a betrayal. It says that America is an unreliable ally; it facilitates ISIS resurgence; and it presages another humanitarian disaster. https://t.co/Tu8ARa8Pmp — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) October 7, 2019

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) said the decision would probably lead to a “slaughter.”

“If the President sticks with this retreat, he needs to know that this bad decision will likely result in the slaughter of allies who fought with us, including women and children,” Sasse said.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the No. 3-ranking House Republican, called it a “catastrophic mistake that puts our gains against ISIS at risk and threatens America’s national security."

“Terrorists thousands of miles away can and will launch attacks against America, as the United States learned on September 11, 2001,” Cheney said. “Pulling out of northern Syria ignores that painful lesson, represents an abandonment of our Kurdish allies despite their vital contributions to the fight against ISIS, emboldens Iran, and serves as an undeserved gift to the Ergodan [sic] regime, which has only continued its steady march toward Moscow.”

Even former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, who picks her spots carefully when criticizing Trump, said the decision was tantamount to “leaving [the Kurds] to die.”

We must always have the backs of our allies, if we expect them to have our back. The Kurds were instrumental in our successful fight against ISIS in Syria. Leaving them to die is a big mistake. #TurkeyIsNotOurFriend — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) October 7, 2019

And Trump’s most striking critic might be one of his most loyal allies, Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), who unleashed an extensive tweetstorm featuring dire predictions that include the revitalization of ISIS. He called the whole thing “a disaster in the making.”

* Ensures ISIS comeback.

* Forces Kurds to align with Assad and Iran.

* Destroys Turkey’s relationship with U.S. Congress.

* Will be a stain on America’s honor for abandoning the Kurds. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 7, 2019

I feel very bad for the Americans and allies who have sacrificed to destroy the ISIS Caliphate because this decision virtually reassures the reemergence of ISIS. So sad. So dangerous.



President Trump may be tired of fighting radical Islam. They are NOT tired of fighting us. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 7, 2019

* Turkey does not have the capability to keep ISIS from re-emerging and their primary target is the Kurds – not ISIS.



* It would be unwise to believe otherwise. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 7, 2019

The whole situation recalls what happened a month ago, when Trump tweeted out of the blue that he had canceled a previously unknown summit with the Taliban at Camp David. While Republicans praised him for canceling it, they didn’t seem to know quite what to do with the fact that he had scheduled it in the first place — given the almost unthinkable optics of it all.

Tensions soon boiled to the surface, with some of Trump’s more hawkish GOP supporters apparently worried that he was headed toward a policy of appeasement and non-interventionism. Graham began directly criticizing Trump for emboldening Iran with his nonresponse to a U.S. drone being shot down there. Cheney then found herself feuding with Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) over whose noninterventionist foreign policy vision was more akin to Trump’s — a remarkable metaphor for the GOP’s current foreign policy crossroads, with a Cheney scion arguing with a Paul scion.

And if Sunday’s developments were any indication, the Paul wing of the party appears to be gaining the upper hand. The question from there is what the other side of the party — which accounts for the vast majority of top GOP policymakers — is going to do about it.

To this point, they have passed resolutions of disapproval, such as when Trump declined to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for the death of Washington Post Global Opinions columnist Jamal Khashoggi, but those resolutions weren’t binding. They have also voted to end U.S. involvement in the Saudis’ proxy war in Yemen, though there were limited GOP defections on that one, though, and Trump was able to veto it.

Graham has floated legislation including a resolution opposing the Syria decision, and he said he’s in talks with Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) about bipartisan legislation to punish Turkey if it overreaches.

“We will introduce bipartisan sanctions against Turkey if they invade Syria and will call for their suspension from NATO if they attack Kurdish forces who assisted the U.S. in the destruction of the ISIS Caliphate,” Graham said.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued a strong rebuke in a statement on Monday afternoon, saying the move could strengthen American adversaries in Russia and Syria and allow the possibility ISIS could regroup. “I urge the President to exercise American leadership," McConnell said in the statement.

Trump’s Senate critics on this have the option to show some of their own leadership, if they are willing to take it. One way to halt such an allegedly disastrous decision would be for Republicans to reclaim some of the powers they have handed to the presidency when it comes to prosecuting the war on terrorism. Congress could mandate that the administration take steps to protect the Kurds, for instance, or it could pass a new Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF) laying out exactly what decisions are the commander in chief’s to make.

That would be a stunning step, but these Republicans are talking in no uncertain terms about this leading to a “slaughter” of U.S. allies and rekindling the most serious foreign terror threat the United States faces. If those are the stakes, how do could you not go that far because of domestic politics? Negotiating with the Taliban or taking too soft of an approach to Iran is one thing; saying something endangers the U.S. homeland and then not really doing anything would be a remarkable capitulation.

They also have to worry about the direction in which all of these data points are increasingly pointing. Republicans have treated Trump with kid gloves on these issues, and he only seems to have been emboldened to go in the opposite direction. What happens next is an important moment in the evolution of American foreign policy. Thus far, Republicans clearly haven’t made much impact tough words and non-binding resolutions.

