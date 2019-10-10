If that set of interactions seems complex, buckle up.

On Wednesday evening, Parnas and Fruman were arrested in Virginia. The pair were two of four individuals named in an indictment obtained by federal prosecutors investigating campaign finance violations involving excessive campaign contributions and illegal foreign spending. What’s described in the indictment is a complex set of interactions and campaign payments with Parnas and Fruman at the center.

In walking through their interactions, it’s important to remember one bit of context. The impeachment inquiry targeting Trump focuses on his interactions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During a call in late July, Trump asked that Zelensky and Ukraine investigate former vice president Joe Biden. That request was the culmination of an effort by Giuliani to elevate now-debunked allegations targeting the potential 2020 Democratic nominee. Giuliani’s investigation was itself aided by Parnas and Fruman. During the Trump-Zelensky call, the pair also discussed former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

The indictment focuses on a few specific incidents involving Parnas and Fruman.

One part of the indictment involves their interactions with an unnamed politician, identified in later reporting as former congressman Pete Sessions of Texas. Sessions (R) was the beneficiary of political contributions from Parnas, including a contribution that the indictment alleges was made with money provided by Fruman. Fruman and Parnas pushed Sessions to call for Yovanovitch’s ouster as ambassador. Sessions sent a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in May 2018 calling for Yovanovitch to be fired. The same day the letter was sent, Parnas posted a now-deleted photo of himself with Sessions. The indictment suggests that the effort to oust Yovanovitch by the pair came in part from pressure by a Ukrainian politician.

Sessions also received money from a PAC called America First Action. That PAC was a beneficiary of $325,000 contributed by a company called Global Energy Producers, which the indictment alleges was created to shield the sources of the contributions: Parnas and Fruman. The company also gave $15,000 to a PAC called 35th Inc., which targeted Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) in the 2018 midterm elections.

The pair also gave money to Trump Victory, a joint fundraising PAC for Trump and the Republican Party. Parnas contributed to another PAC, Protect the House, to the tune of $11,000. That money came from Fruman, according to the indictment.

The other two individuals named in the indictment are David Correia, a native-born American, and Andrey Kukushkin who like Parnas was born in Ukraine. (Fruman is a native of Belarus.) The four are alleged to have taken money from an unnamed Russian that was then used to support two Nevada politicians in the 2018 elections.

Parnas was originally slated to be deposed by House investigators Thursday. On Friday, Fruman and Yovanovitch were scheduled to offer testimony. Parnas and Fruman’s attorney, Dowd, requested more time from House investigators. It’s safe to assume that their ability to focus on the impeachment inquiry just got a bit more difficult.

Mike DeBonis contributed to this report.

