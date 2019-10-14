Over the weekend, they released the most recent results. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) took a decent-size lead over former vice president Joe Biden after surging into a tie in September.

What’s particularly interesting, though, is how that lead came about.

According to CBS’s Kabir Khanna, a quarter of Democratic likely voters changed the candidate they identified as their first pick over the past month. Warren was the biggest beneficiary of those changes, slicing away one-eighth of supporters from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), about the same percentage of support from South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg and more than a fifth of those who’d previously backed Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.). At the same time, Warren held more of her support than did any other candidate.

We can visualize the flow between the candidates like this.

The dark blue sections represent the density of support in September that stuck with the same candidate (or in the case of the group at the bottom, the collective “everyone else” pool of candidates). The lines connecting two candidates indicate how much support moved back and forth as a percentage of each candidate’s September total.

The best way to explain that latter movement is to look at Warren’s support vs. that of former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke. Nine percent of O’Rourke’s support in September moved to Warren. None of Warren’s moved to O’Rourke. So the line connecting them is relatively wide on O’Rourke’s end — and a point on Warren’s. The same effect exists between Biden and Warren. The line is wider on Biden’s end (he lost 8 percent of his support to her) than on hers (she lost 4 percent to him). The overall picture for Warren, though, reflects something that FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver wrote Monday: Warren has benefited from winning support from a number of other candidates, not really — and even not especially — from Biden.

Now look at Sanders’s support. The lines connecting his circle to Biden’s and Warren’s both taper off as they reach the other candidates; he lost more support to each of them than he gained as percentages of where each was in September. Also important: Sanders kept less of his support than Warren or Biden, though still more than Harris. (That 22 percent shift from Harris to Warren was met with a 2 percent shift from Warren back to Harris.)

Of those whose first choice in the primaries or caucuses was one of the unnamed candidates, nearly half moved somewhere else. Warren and Biden were the two biggest beneficiaries. Very little support moved from the candidates identified on the chart back to the pool of other candidates.

What’s remarkable about these data, though, is the fluidity of it. For all of the tracking of voter choices and the broad trends we can observe (like Warren’s improvement over time), many voters are still not firmly committed to particular candidates. Left to their devices, plenty of voters will still happily select “undecided” as their first choice.

It’s worth reiterating the important corollary to that point about fluidity, though: No candidate proved better at not losing support over the past month in these early states than Warren.

