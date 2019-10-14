Tuesday’s debate will feature a record 12 candidates sharing a single stage. But it’s unlikely that they’ll all qualify again in November.

Thanks to another tightening of the rules by the Democratic National Committee, just eight candidates appear to have qualified for the November debate so far.

Who has qualified for each debate

June

debate July Aug. Oct. Nov.

so far Dropped out Dropped out Dropped out Dropped out Dropped out

Under the new rules, candidates must register at least 3 percent in four polls approved by the party since Sept. 13, or at least 5 percent in two early state polls. Candidates must also earn donations from at least 165,000 unique donors, with at least 600 coming from 20 individual states.

These requirements must be met by the end of Nov. 13. The DNC will officially release the list of qualified candidates around that date, a week in advance of the debate.

As with previous debates, candidates are having a tougher time meeting the polling threshold than the donor requirements. Each candidate who has met the polling threshold also has enough donors, according to their campaigns. Four candidates have met the donor threshold but not the polling threshold: former housing and urban development secretary Julián Castro, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), former congressman Beto O’Rourke (Tex.) and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii).

Two of those candidates, O’Rourke and Klobuchar, have earned at least 3 percent in one approved poll. But both of those polls were taken in September. Neither candidate has hit 3 percent in the last 13 qualifying polls.

3% in four national or early state polls or 5% in two early state polls 4% Needs 3 more or Needs 2 more 3% Needs 3 more or Needs 2 more

Candidates without strong national polling numbers may appear to have a better shot at reaching 5 percent in two Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada polls — what the DNC considers the “early states.” But that threshold has proved difficult to reach too. Even billionaire activist Tom Steyer, who qualified for the October debate by blanketing early states with ads, has yet to hit 5 percent in any qualifying early-state poll.

Pollsters don’t typically announce their polls in advance, so it’s not clear how many more chances the candidates will have to qualify. In the past few months, a qualifying poll has been released roughly every two days, and 16 qualifying polls have been released during this debate’s qualification window so far.

About this report

This analysis is based on rules set by the DNC. Individual donor numbers are reported by the campaigns. Polling totals are based on numbers compiled by Politico.

