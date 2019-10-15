As I said, it’s interesting. But, of course, we can go a bit further. I was curious: How often do counties overall match up with the eventual winner of the presidency?

Let’s consider the same thing that the Journal did. Below is a map of how often each county matched the eventual electoral-vote winner since 1988. (Darker colors on these maps correlate to more frequent matching of the actual result.)

The northeast stands out here, as do the states from Louisiana up to Wisconsin. In fact, Wisconsin was home to four of the counties identified by the Journal.

But why stop at 1988? Using data from U.S. Election Atlas, we can go back further. Here, for example, is how each county has fared since 1960. (Ties or third-party wins — important in the South in 1968 — don’t count as predicting the winner.)

Things are a bit more evenly distributed.

Then another question occurred to me: What’s more interesting, predicting the eventual president or predicting the person who got the most votes? In other words, what happens if look not at the electoral vote but, instead, the popular tally?

The 1960 map gets a bit lighter as fewer counties match the winner. California, though, gets darker, thanks to a number of heavily Democratic counties suddenly getting credit for two more correct predictions: Al Gore’s popular vote triumph in 2000 and Hillary Clinton’s in 2016.

That shift is even more stark when we look at the popular vote winners since 1988.

The middle of the country is suddenly a lot lighter in color. This is the same part of the country that’s so solidly red in the maps that President Trump likes to share — heavily Republican territory that’s punished for that tendency if we highlight the popular and not the electoral vote. What stands out is the string of counties running through the Deep South that are both heavily black and heavily Democratic.

(If you’re curious, there are seven counties that have predicted the popular vote winners in each election since 1988 by our estimate. Two are in Georgia and one each are in Louisiana, New York, Virginia, North Carolina and Indiana.)

In general, the most common number of times that a county matched the electoral vote results since 1960 was nine. Since 1988, it’s four. Thanks to the density of Republican counties that were central to Trump and other Republicans in the past, since 1988 nearly half of counties have only voted with the popular-vote winner two times. (Generally, that happened in 1988 and 2004, the two times Republicans won.)

I’m not trying to pour salt into any wounds, but comparing the number of matches since 1988 with the 2016 result gives us a dramatic result.

The counties that matched the eventual electoral-vote winner since 1988 the most frequently on average were the counties that in 2016 were most evenly divided between Trump and Clinton. The counties that matched the popular-vote winner the most often on average were all counties that backed Clinton.

Put another way, if you want to know who’s going to be president, data since 1988 suggest you should look to the swing counties in 2016.

But that’s not going to tell you who had the most support.

