Now that a potential impeachment is upon us, The 5-Minute Fix is retooling to focus on the latest impeachment inquiry news, and it will be in your inbox five days a week, Monday through Friday afternoons, to help you keep up with all the news.

My goal for my regular readers is to know the answers to questions like these:

What is the difference between an impeachment inquiry and impeachment?

What exactly does the whistleblower complaint allege?

Could Congress really jail people? (Yes, and some frustrated lawmakers are openly considering it.)

Who is Gordon Sondland and why should you care about him?

Can Congress continue its impeachment inquiry if the Trump administration ignores subpoenas for testimony and documents?

What would a Senate trial look like?

Are there any Republicans willing to break with Trump?

I’ll also be taking your impeachment questions and answering them regularly.

No question is too simple for this newsletter, or for me. I have been a politics reporter for a while now, but I’m not really that far removed from my days as a Washington newcomer, or my Texas roots. I wasn’t old enough to get told the non-PG-version behind Bill Clinton’s impeachment in the ’90s, and I started at The Washington Post in the Trump era, where the political rules don’t seem to apply as often.

So I’ll be following the Trump impeachment inquiry with outside-the-Beltway sensitivities, aiming to help all of us understand what’s going on and why the headlines you see in The Washington Post and elsewhere matter.

Join me every afternoon, starting Tuesday and continuing five days a week for as long as the impeachment story warrants it. I’m looking forward to writing to you, and hearing what’s on your mind, as this historic moment plays out.

